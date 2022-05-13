Model Behavior! Taylor Hill’s Best Bathing Suit Moments Are to Die For: Photos

Beach babe! Taylor Hill is always ready for a bathing suit picture. The model is not shy about sharing bikini snaps on social media, and fans love it.

The Illinois native has been taking over the modeling world since 2012 and has walked in dozens of fashion shows over the years, including the now-defunct Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Now, she's huge name in the fashion industry and has some tips for up-and-coming models to make a name for themselves.

“Having this voice now, I would tell young girls not to worry about pettiness with classmates," she told Grazia Magazine . You’ll all be friends in 10 years.”

Before her major modeling career, Taylor told U.K.'s The Sunday Times that she was "painfully shy" as a kid. "When you're shy, you don't have a lot of friends," she explained during the 2017 interview. "That's how it is."

However, she's since overcome her career to walk on some of the biggest runways in the world .

“By 17, I had just under half a million followers on Instagram, which felt kind of crazy,” she recalled to the newspaper. “But it’s fun, because nobody got to know the models from the 1990s — all those amazing women — so I think it’s really cool now we have social media with this generation to spread positivity and show people what we do and what it’s like.”

Taylor is also here to break down the biggest misconception about Victoria's Secret Angels : "That we don’t eat." She explained, “I eat 3,000 calories a day before the VS show. Three thousand!”

So, what's the secret to her beach-ready body? Taylor told The Times that she does work out a lot .

“There’s no way you look like that and don’t eat. You would die," she declared. "Victoria’s Secret girls are like athletes. We’re like Olympians. We’re strong.”

With major modeling contracts under her belt and becoming the face of Lancôme, there's really nothing that Taylor can't do. We can definitely confirm that she knows how to rock a bikini ! Scroll through the gallery to see her best bathing suit photos over the years — and get ready for more.