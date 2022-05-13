ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Britt hammers Mike Durant on guns in new Alabama GOP Senate primary ad

By David M. Drucker
 3 days ago

Katie Britt is attacking Mike Durant as a “ New Hampshire liberal” who opposes gun rights as she seeks to undermine her main foe in the race for the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama .

Britt, former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), is airing an advertisement on broadcast television in the Birmingham media market that plays a grainy clip of Durant criticizing the proliferation of firearms in the United States and calling for a crackdown.

Britt's hit on Durant this close to the May 24 primary suggests to supporters of the businessman and military veteran that she is worried.

“I’m Katie Britt, and I will always defend the Second Amendment. New Hampshire liberal Mike Durant won’t,” Britt says in the 30-second spot, speaking straight to the camera. The ad then shifts to the Durant clip.

“The first thing that needs to be done is to disarm the population,” he says. “If we could do that in some of our U.S. cities, that would be a pretty good step toward law and order.” Then the spot shifts back to Britt.

“Mr. Durant, our Second Amendment is what ensures law and order, protecting us from government tyranny and criminals,” she says.

Since former President Donald Trump pulled his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks, the battle for the nomination in the Alabama Senate primary has revolved around Britt and Durant. However, a recent poll shows Brooks in contention, trailing the first place Britt 32% to 22.5%, with Durant close behind in third at 21.4%.

If the winner of the primary falls short of 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will proceed to a June 21 runoff. Trump has not ruled out making another endorsement.

