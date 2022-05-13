Historic Denver Storefront Renovated Into Neighborhood Bar

A new restaurant and music venue with rooftop mountain views is being planned for South Broadway in Denver. BurnDown is tentatively set to open in late summer of 2022 inside the 1940s building, which has recently housed a year-round Christmas store and also a furniture shop.

The name BurnDown was inspired by a 1978 fire that destroyed much of the interior, leaving a hole in the center of the building that has been incorporated into the design as a three-story, light-filled atrium. The atrium will connect a full-service dining room, an all-day lounge, acoustic stages, an open-air courtyard, and a roof deck with mountain views.

Owner Reed Sparks is currently renovating the 24,000-square-foot space. Sparks is partnering with childhood friend Alex Vickers as managing partner and Snake River Brewing sous chef Eric Navratil as executive chef.

“BurnDown has been an idea I kept coming back to, so I moved back to Denver to make this dream a reality,” Sparks said in a press release. “We didn’t set out to find an 85-year-old, three-story building, but the opportunity to bring something this exciting, at this scale, was too good to pass up. We’re thrilled to be giving this space new life and can’t wait to invite our neighbors and friends in later this year.”

BurnDown will be located at 476 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80209 across the street from Blue Bonnet.