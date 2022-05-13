Speed tables bound for Yorktown

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are alerting the community to a missing 15 year old girl. She is identified as Kamia Davis, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts. Kamia is approximately 5’4 and 150 lbs. She has a box braid hairstyle and was last...
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are looking for a gunman accused of beating up his girlfriend and taking a shot at police officers who were chasing him. Police say it began early Sunday morning with a robbery by force call to Big Daddy’s Lounge on East Oglethorpe, where a former girlfriend of 28 year old Quintavis Green claimed he punched her several times in the face as he stole her cell phone and car keys.
Comments / 0