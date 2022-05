STAMFORD — Trying to find a home for a planned south Stamford K-8 school may put the district back where it once was. The 100,000-square-foot building at 83 Lockwood Ave., which at one point housed the Rogers Magnet Elementary School and later charter school Trailblazers Academy, is one of the places officials are examining as the home of a new public school, said Matt Quinones, the city’s director of operations.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO