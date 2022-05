Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Police say the white gunman who killed 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store Saturday planned to go to at least one more location to shoot Black people. Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the suspect planned to “drive down Jefferson Avenue and continue doing the same thing.” Gendron traveled about 3 hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to target Black shoppers. In a 180-page document posted online, the 18-year-old said he wanted to terrorize non-white, non-Christian people in order to get them to leave the country. The shooting was the deadliest in a weekend where shootings also occurred at a California church and a flea market in Texas.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO