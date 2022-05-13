ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen man charged in January attack on his mother

By Roland Richter
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 30-year-old Killeen man accused of choking his mother in an incident in a Killeen home back in January....

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 8

Michelle Hamel
3d ago

Anyone that would do this to their own mother, will do anything to you. Hope he enjoys being locked up.

Reply
9
Krys202
3d ago

yeah if he does this too his own momma, he's going too do anything too anybody, smh 🤦 they don't play about mommas in lock up.

Reply
2
