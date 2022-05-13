Killeen man charged in January attack on his mother

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Waco. Police officers responded to the 2900 Block of Morrow Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, and she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She is currently in stable condition.

WACO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO