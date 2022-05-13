How To Connect Your Android Phone To Your TV
Connecting your Android smartphone to a TV means a bigger screen for gaming, videos, and browsing. It's easy, too, whether you use a cable or do it...www.slashgear.com
my family just did this because cable is too expensive and it works out great for them....especially during sports games
Great tip , I've heard about this but I was clueless of how to do it until I read your article. Thanks 👍
Get a Chromecast. I download movies and TV shows to my home computer. I use my phone to control my computer and tell it what to download. Then I play videos from my computer to my TVs using my phone as a remote control. I just watched the new Dumbledore movie laying in bed.
