When to watch the moon turn bright red this weekend

The full moon will appear bright red on Sunday, May 15 through Monday, May 16 in a total lunar eclipse.

Unlike a solar eclipse, you do not need special glasses to see a lunar eclipse.

The moon will start turning color after 9:30 Sunday night, but it won’t turn totally red until around 11:30 p.m. The maximum eclipse will be at 12:11 a.m. Monday.

In order for a total lunar eclipse to happen, the Earth, moon, and sun have to be aligned for Earth to cast a shadow on the moon. The sunlight gets bent as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere. The longer wavelengths, such as red, pass through and indirectly light up the moon. This is what causes it to appear red.

The next time you will be able to see this happen will be on November 7-8, 2022. Although there will be two total lunar eclipses in 2022, after that, the next total lunar eclipse won’t happen until 2025.

May’s full moon is called the ‘flower moon’, but you may also hear Sunday’s moon referred to as a ‘blood moon’ due to the bright red coloring.

