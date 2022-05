Down 3-1 in the series and being significantly outplayed by the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Rangers could have folded and just went for next year. Instead, they forced Game 7 with two strong wins, and then the Rangers completed the comeback last night to take the series in 7 games. This marks the third straight series win over the Penguins (I believe), with two coming from 3-1 series comebacks. The other, of course, was Carl Hagelin’s OT winner in Game 5.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO