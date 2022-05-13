ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Bill Pink unanimously voted as next President of Ferris State University

By Submitted to the Pioneer
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ferris State University's Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to name Bill Pink as its 19th and next president during official action at its regularly-scheduled board meeting on Friday, May 6, in Big...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Colleges Among the Top 40 in the U.S.

AcademicInfluence.com has updated their list of the top colleges and universities in the U.S., and two Michigan colleges are high up on the list. When it comes to cost, the outlet suggests sticking with an in-state school, explaining “For many students, attending an in-state college or university continues to provide tuition benefits. The cost advantages they receive from attending a school in their state may be the deciding factor in pursuing a college degree. The convenience of a school within driving distance also factors into costs by providing locals with commuting as an alternative to expensive on-campus housing.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Mel Trotter board chair a first

Mel Trotter Ministries named Tonja L.G. Moyer chair of its board of directors, the first African American and only the second woman to hold the position. Moyer has been a trustee since 2009. She has more than 20 years of experience in Lean Improvement and Process Engineering for the health care and manufacturing industries and is passionate about Mel Trotter’s mission of demonstrating the compassion of Jesus Christ to those in need. Moyer currently is the director of continuous improvement at the University of Michigan Health-West, owner of Black Queen Bee honey products, founder of Journey Shaping Consulting and author of the children’s book “Jesus Power.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Elections
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
Big Rapids, MI
Elections
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Government
City
East Grand Rapids, MI
City
Stanwood, MI
City
Newaygo, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Wixom, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Elections
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
wmuk.org

A call for more manufacturing sites in Kalamazoo

Jonas Peterson says industrial developers who look near Kalamazoo will find few places to build, and may also have trouble finding skilled workers. Peterson briefed Kalamazoo County officials earlier this month. “We need more sites for industrial development so we can provide that easy pathway for companies to select this...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Gentrification in Grand Rapids neighborhood is hurting diversity, Black resident says

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Over the past decade, Tracy Martin has seen the effects of the declining Black population in her neighborhood on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. “There are younger people that are moving in that came here because they heard of the diversity,” said Martin, who lives on Thomas Street in Eastown. “And they’re like, where is it? Where is the diversity? I thought this was supposed to be that diverse neighborhood. So that’s the biggest loss.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferris State University#African American#Grcc#The Board Of Trustees
MLive

Moderate levels of PFAS found in Millennium Park, state officials holding public meeting

WALKER, MI – The public on Tuesday evening can learn more about moderate PFAS contamination found on a portion of Kent County’s Millennium Park. At the meeting, state officials will provide information on the ongoing investigation into moderate levels of PFAS detected in December 2021 at the former Riverside Sand and Gravel Landfill that is part of the 1,400-acre park at 1415 Maynard Ave. SW.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Lake Michigan resort is state's quietest hotel

The last thing anyone wants when they stay the night in a hotel is noise and disruption, and depending on where you go and where you stay could play a role in the experience of your stay. Researchers at Mornings.co.uk looked into several hotels across the globe and crunched the...
SAUGATUCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
localsportsjournal.com

West Michigan Ironmen bury the Kurse with 62-0 blowout victory

It took one offensive play for the West Michigan Ironmen to walk away victorious over the Kentuckiana Kurse at Mercy Health Arena on Sunday afternoon. Fans could say the Kurse were cursed the second they stepped onto West Michigan’s turf in the Ironmen’s 62-0 blowout win. But to the players on the field, a win is never determined by one touchdown play.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bridge replacement to impact I-196 travel

A bridge replacement project this fall will impact travel along I-196 in Grand Rapids. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to begin a $100 million full structure replacement of the eastbound and westbound I-196 bridges at Market Avenue SW over the Grand River. Closure of the eastbound section...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
596
Followers
897
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy