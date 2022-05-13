Bill Pink unanimously voted as next President of Ferris State University

Mel Trotter Ministries named Tonja L.G. Moyer chair of its board of directors, the first African American and only the second woman to hold the position. Moyer has been a trustee since 2009. She has more than 20 years of experience in Lean Improvement and Process Engineering for the health care and manufacturing industries and is passionate about Mel Trotter’s mission of demonstrating the compassion of Jesus Christ to those in need. Moyer currently is the director of continuous improvement at the University of Michigan Health-West, owner of Black Queen Bee honey products, founder of Journey Shaping Consulting and author of the children’s book “Jesus Power.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO