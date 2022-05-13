Child Calls For Help When Dad Won’t Wake Up

A frightened Rosemount child called 9-1-1 when he could not wake up his father.

Dispatch sent officers and an ambulance to the scene and also made contact with Scioto County Children Services who immediately responded to the home.

An ambulance transported the man to SOMC. The man’s mother also came to the scene.

CPS said the children would probably stay with the grandmother and advised her to file for emergency custody of the children.

Man Detained After Assault at Super 8

Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies detained a man after an incident at the Super 8 Motel on US 23.

The report came in just after 1 am, when witnesses reported an altercation between two guests in the parking lot.

When a deputy arrived at 1:14 am, a woman approached him and said that a man assaulted her. The deputy requested EMS for the woman and noted that her face was beginning to bruise. However, she refused transport to the hospital.

Officers detained the man at the scene.

ATV Thief Caught in the Act In Otway

An Otway man caught an ATV thief in the act on Rareden-Hazelbaker Road. The call came into the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office just after 3 am. Multiple officers responded to the area.

As a result of the investigation, police brought a woman in for questioning and then returned with her in an attempt to locate certain items not named in the report. Deputies said they would continue the investigation.

Two hours later, officers received a report that someone broke into the Scioto County Water District in Lucasville, took apart several items, and left with them. However, the thief left behind a can of Coke and a knife.

Deputies took information for a report.