CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here is what’s happening at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in June 2022. Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then & Now. From helicopters and hand grenades to watercolors and canvas, this is the story of two brave soldiers who battled their way into the world of art. This memorable, one-of-a-kind exhibit highlights David Wright and Chuck Creasy’s best work from Vietnam. It all comes together in this exhilarating and meaningful show, one that bridges two lives, two worlds, two journeys.

