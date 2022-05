US consumers continued to increase spending in April, remaining resilient in the face of accelerating inflation, but retail giant Walmart still saw a big hit to its bottom line due to rising costs, according to reports released Tuesday. - Labor, fuel costs rise - Walmart executives pointed to a series of cost hits that converged in the quarter ending April 30, as the retail giant reported a 25 percent drop in profits to $2.1 billion -- $1.30 a share, below the $1.48 expected by analysts -- as revenues rose 2.4 percent to $141.6 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO