Lake County, IL

Lake County Man Gets Prison for Double Shooting Over Stolen Car

 3 days ago

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Beach man is on his way to prison for shooting two teens that reportedly stole his...

14-Year-Old Dies in Lake County Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) A young teen is dead after a shootout in North Chicago. Officials say they were dispatched to the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street on Sunday afternoon for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds…he was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation shows that the unidentified victim and a group of people inside a vehicle confronted each other at a gas station…the teen and someone in that car then opened fire on each other. The vehicle was able to escape but was later found crashed at a Waukegan Home Depot…three people were taken into custody inside of the store. No identifications or charges have been announced at this point. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man burglarizes landscaping business, struggles and injures officer who tried to arrest him in Fox Lake

A man who burglarized a landscaping business in Fox Lake threw a stolen lunchbox at a police officer and struggled with the officer who tried arresting him, leaving the officer injured, prosecutors said. Thomas R. Brunner, 39, a transient with no known address, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, burglary, resisting a […]
FOX LAKE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charge with DUI in rollover crash

An Aurora man is being charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol after a two vehicle crash early Sunday morning at Douglas Avenue and Parker Avenue. Police say 19-year-old Kristian Magana-Zuniga, of Aurora, was heading eastbound on Parker when he disobeyed a stop sign at Douglas and hit a van, causing it to rollover and land on its passenger side.
AURORA, IL
City
Round Lake Beach, IL
Round Lake Beach, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, IL
Waukegan, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Round Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
Man charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in a shooting that wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Davonica Hull, 25, was accused of shooting a 33-year-old man multiple times Saturday in the 5400 block of West Ferdinand Street, police said. Hull was arrested minutes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine business owner killed in double shooting, 40 casings nearby

Yolonda “Yogi” Edwards is mourning the loss of her husband, Racine business owner Terrance Blair, killed in a double shooting early Sunday, days after celebrating the grand re-opening of Mr. Kool's Sports Bar. Edwards has been raising money for the family of Brittany Booker, a Racine mother of six killed in a recent shooting. Now, the community steps up for Edwards.
RACINE, WI
NBC Chicago

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Ambulance in Waukegan

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with an ambulance in suburban Waukegan on Monday afternoon, authorities say. According to Waukegan officials, the incident occurred at the intersection of Lake Street and South Genesee Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. Monday. An ambulance was transporting a patient to Vista Medical Center...
WAUKEGAN, IL
14-year-old killed in shootout at North Chicago gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in North Chicago Sunday. According to police, the boy was at a Citgo gas station in the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. when he "engaged with" several people in a vehicle in the gas station parking lot. The victim and someone inside the vehicle started shooting at each other before those in the vehicle fled the scene. North Chicago Police officers responded and found the 14-year-old critically injured. he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Waukegan Police found the suspect vehicle, which was crashed in the parking lot of the Waukegan Home Depot shortly later. The people insed fled from the officers, but three were taken into custody inside the business. The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. Anyone with information about this incident should call the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoopers at 847-662-2222 or https://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
Cook County man charged with DUI, crashing into IDOT truck

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Glenwood man has been charged with crashing into the rear of an IDOT truck Sunday morning. At about 5:32 a.m., Illinois State Police officials investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-94 southbound near 47th Street in Cook County that involved an Illinois Department of Transportation Emergency Traffic Patrol truck.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Suspected shooter in Oak Lawn road rage incident arrested at O'Hare

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A 36-year-old Chicago man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday for an alleged road rage shooting last week in south suburban Oak Lawn. U.S. Customs agents arrested Mario Mallard after he arrived at O'Hare from the Dominican Republic, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.
Public Safety
Woman found shot and killed, man found dead in suspected murder-suicide at Warwick Allerton Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was found shot in the head at the Warwick Allerton Hotel on the Magnificent Mile and later died, and a man was also found dead a floor away.Police say it was a murder-suicide.At 4:54 p.m., the woman was found in the hotel at 140 E. Huron St., at the northeast corner of the intersection with Michigan Avenue. Police dispatch reports indicated the woman was found on the 17th floor, and three bullet holes were found in the hallway.The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead at the...
CHICAGO, IL
Woman charged with making false 911 call, resisting arrest in Johnsburg

A Johnsburg woman was charged after she allegedly made a 911 call falsely reporting a reckless driver and then resisted arrest when officers tried to arrest her in Johnsburg. Jasmine M. Caldwell, 31, of the 3700 block of Spring Grove Road in Johnsburg, was charged with false alarm or complaint to 911, a Class 4 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
JOHNSBURG, IL
Crest Hill Man Killed By SWAT officer In Romeoville Identified

The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing the identity of the man who was shot by a SWAT officer at Fifth Third Bank on Weber Road last week. Following an exhaustive search, the Will County Coroners Cold Case Unit has notified the next of kin for the man and are able to identify him as 65-year-old Gregory Walker of Crest Hill.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Community leader’s husband dies following shooting outside bar after 2 a.m.

RACINE, WI – A 42-year-old man died and a 28-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting that happened at 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning. The incident happened in a parking lot near Mr. Kool Sports Bar in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. The bar had only been open for two days. Officials with the Racine Police Department said a suspect had been taken into custody.
RACINE, WI

