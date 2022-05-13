Area power companies working around clock to restore electricity to thousands of customers

LOWRY, Minn. (WCCO) — April cold and snow gave way to May storms and showers for many farmers across the state. That’s made for a difficult planting season. Days after last weeks’ storms rolled through, many are still dealing with building damages along with wet fields. Last Thursday, near the town of Lowry In Pope County, winds were so strong that a pole barn that’s stood on Kenny Armstrong’s property for years, was destroyed in a matter of seconds. “It just picked it up. Both sidewalls and the roof and you saw it go flying and it exploded in the air,” Armstrong...

LOWRY, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO