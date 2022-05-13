ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelican Rapids, MN

Area power companies working around clock to restore electricity to thousands of customers

By Don Haney
740thefan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERGUS FALLS, MINN. – Thursday evening’s severe weather has resulted in prolonged outages for more than 24,000 Otter Tail Power Company customers primarily...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Weather not the only frustration for Minnesota farmer this spring

Weather not the only frustration for Minnesota farmer this spring. Weather has not been the only frustration for a southeast Minnesota farmer this spring. Ryan Buck of Goodhue tells Brownfield they’ve been waiting on an equipment order since last June. “They’re putting it together at the dealership, but they’ve...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Water levels on Minnesota rivers climbing amid wet start to May

(FOX 9) - It was a truly phenomenal weekend with glorious sunshine, low humidity, and just a little bit of a breeze. But that was coming off a wild week with several rounds of severe weather along with heavy rain. Well, that heavy rain is now taking its toll on area waterways with many creeks, streams and rivers now around or above flood stage.
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities

Originally published May 15 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal. Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River. “It’s gone up a couple feet,” said St. Paul resident Gretchen Henke said. “My window looks out to Raspberry Island and that whole tip is under now.” Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding. “We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long....
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Former Gander Mountain Building Sold to Local Remodeling Company

ST. CLOUD -- A fast-growing St. Cloud home remodeling company is moving into a new, bigger location. Your Home Improvement Company is moving into the former Gander Mountain building in Waite Park. Owner Steve Little says there were a few reasons why they're making the move from their existing location...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Pelican Rapids, MN
State
South Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
740thefan.com

North Dakota regulators seek to curb pull tab machines

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota regulators want to change the definition of a bar to make clear where electronic pull tab machines will be allowed. Regulators have identified a handful of gas stations and convenience stores that have begun selling and serving booze so that they can put the wildly popular Las Vegas-style games that mimic slot machines in their businesses.
DRINKS
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
kdal610.com

Construction Closes Busy Intersection

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The addition of turn lanes will result in the closing of the intersection of Highway 2 and the Canosia Road through the end of June. A detour begins Monday using the Maple Grove, Munger Shaw and Morris Thomas Roads as alternatives. Detour signs will be...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Companies#Electricity#Severe Weather#Otter Tail Power Company
KEYC

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

LUTSEN, Minn. (KEYC) - Communities in northeastern Minnesota are preparing to deal with more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging. Near Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk. Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir...
MINNESOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

Planting Falls Way Behind in North Dakota and Minnesota

(NDAgConnection.com) – Last year at this time, 39% of North Dakota potatoes had been planted. So far this year, no potatoes have been reported planted in the latest USDA-NASS Crop Progress & Condition Report. Average potato planting progress for this date is 24% complete. Things aren’t much better in...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Why MnDOT shut down 35W for concrete repairs even though the pavement is new

Last weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shut down westbound Interstate 94 between I-35W and Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis to make concrete repairs. The agency did the same thing two weekends ago when it shut down southbound I-35W between I-94 and 46th Street in south Minneapolis. This weekend, weather permitting, drivers on northbound I-35W will be placed on detour from Friday night to Monday morning as crews work between 46th Street and I-94.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

April Cold, May Storms Set Farmers In Western Minnesota Back Weeks

LOWRY, Minn. (WCCO) — April cold and snow gave way to May storms and showers for many farmers across the state. That’s made for a difficult planting season. Days after last weeks’ storms rolled through, many are still dealing with building damages along with wet fields. Last Thursday, near the town of Lowry In Pope County, winds were so strong that a pole barn that’s stood on Kenny Armstrong’s property for years, was destroyed in a matter of seconds. “It just picked it up. Both sidewalls and the roof and you saw it go flying and it exploded in the air,” Armstrong...
LOWRY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
740thefan.com

Some SD wildlife populations decline due to ongoing drought

PIERRE, S.D. – The ongoing drought in South Dakota has been hard on the state’s wildlife. The U.S. Forest Service said the grouse population in the Fort Pierre National Grassland has declined by 15% in 2022, largely because of the dry conditions. The total grouse population has averaged...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Time is running out for proposed MN gas tax holiday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Heading into the summer months, Minnesotans are paying on average $4.10 per gallon of gas. In Moorhead, the price per gallon sits at $4.19 on Monday, May 16. As gas prices continue to rise nationally, time is running out for Minnesota lawmakers trying to...
MOORHEAD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

6 Stunning Must-See Minnesota Waterfalls To Visit This Spring

Though Minnesota isn't necessarily known for waterfalls, it is home to some remarkable ones that everyone should visit. Naturally, all the waterfalls in the state are worthy of recognition, but these six are ones you simply don't want to miss. 6 Must-See Waterfalls in Minnesota. 1. Upper, Middle, and Lower...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KETV.com

Trailer fire on Nebraska's I-80 heavily damages payload of Amazon packages

ASHLAND, Neb. — An Amazon trailer caught fire late Sunday night on Nebraska's Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln. The State Patrol ran rolling road blocks to slow traffic as it approached the burning trailer. Westbound lanes were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. Ashland Fire, Greenwood Fire...
ASHLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy