WINdermere Softball Wins Another One

Windermere Athletics program won the Metro All Sports Award last night at the Metro Conference Ceremony last night. Windermere place first place in 12 metro sports this year. Congratulations to the coaches who won coach of the year in their respective sports. We are proud of our coaches for what they do for our student-athletes. Congratulations!
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saharan dust is marching across the Atlantic Ocean. The dust plume should arrive this weekend. Typically, this means we will see vibrant sunrises and sunsets. The dust also helps prevent tropical storm development. However, it will slightly lower the air quality and could cause increased breathing...
BUTLER TREE FARM is a wholesale nursery located in Lakeland, Florida, specializing in trees and large shrubs grown in our patented, above ground air-root pruned Florida Cool Ring containers. http://thecoolring.com/. If you’re looking for something different to put in your local landscape, consider our unique ornamental and topiary shaped spiral...
WILLISTON, Fla. - If you are an outdoorsy person, you'll want to check out the Devil's Den Spring in Williston for your next Florida staycation. Here are some things you should know about the prehistoric spring before you plan a visit. WHAT IS DEVIL'S DEN SPRING?. Devil's Den is a...
Eager shoppers circled the parking lot at the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake on Friday, hoping to get a spot. On Friday, the business held its grand opening to celebrate the new location at 13585 NE 86th Path in Lady Lake. The new business is 100,000 square feet and includes a grocery section, outdoor merchandise, apparel, tech items and more. BJ’s also has a gas station and is golf cart-accessible.
Like me, you may have zipped along Magnolia Avenue in Orlando, focused on reaching Interstate 4, with no idea you were rushing past one of the city’s oldest houses. I’m talking about the block of Magnolia just past Livingston Street, where the Marriott Orlando Downtown now occupies the corner where a Travelodge sat for decades. There, in 1885, at what’s now 419 N. Magnolia, Samuel A. Robinson built a glorious home that looked out on a vast orange grove.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies put out a report for a missing teen Monday afternoon, saying they believe she may be in Winter Garden or Orlando. According to deputies, Myasia Jennings was last seen leaving her home at approximately 12:37 a.m. Saturday, wearing a white hoodie and grey shorts.
SANFORD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Seminole State College on Monday to announce $125 million in funding for nursing education in the state. DeSantis said that $100 million will go toward funding higher education and workforce education programs for nursing. He said the program will financially reward colleges and universities for their nursing education programs, based on student success.
An 11-foot alligator caused a traffic jam just NE of Orlando on April 27, 2022. Cars backed up as the alligator made its way across State Road 417. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thought the gator probably came from Lake Jesup, which has a reputation as being an alligator infested lake.
May 15, 1:08 p.m. Update: The FOX 35 Storm Team is now tracking a 1/5 "possible" risk for strong to locally severe storms across Central Florida Sunday evening. The sea breeze storms are already getting active this afternoon with showers and a few lightning strikes. By this evening between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., the sea breezes will collide over the center of the Florida peninsula (near Lake County).
Money is a tricky thing. It can make your life much easier. It can lead to ruin if you spin out of control. In other words, it reveals your true nature. As CEO of City Beverages in Central Florida, Ford W. Kiene made a lot of money as one of the top beer distributors in the country. His success came with many perks and privileges, including money. But as he accumulated wealth, there was always a caveat.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Meteorologists often refer to the east (right) side of a tropical system or hurricane as the “dirty side” of the storm. Every part of a tropical storm or hurricane can cause severe weather, but one section is even more intense, thus “dirty.”. [TRENDING:...
An Orange County man scored a big win off his $10 scratch-off game purchase. Julio Gonzalez of Orlando won the $2 million top prize on the 100X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced. [TRENDING: I just bought some beer, does it have to go in my trunk? Trooper...
VERO BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — A food truck exploded during a seafood festival in Florida on Saturday, sending one person to the hospital with severe burns, according to authorities. WATCH: ‘Nothing at all on the shelf’: Parents seek imported baby formula amid shortage. The Vero...
Orlando-founded Keke’s Breakfast Cafe could grow across the country after being bought by Denny’s, but fans shouldn’t be too concerned the pricier breakfast chain will turn into its new owner, an analyst said. “Denny’s already owns the Denny’s concept. They don’t need Denny’s Jr. on top of...
The Caribbean American Association of Lake County presents the Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival funding for scholarships and the Lake Steel Band each summer. The 9th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 4th at Waterfront Park. This year’s 9-hour one-day festival will feature a jerk cook-off competition, live music, cultural entertainment, an expanded Kid’s Zone as well as Caribbean and American foods. This free festival is open to the entire community and will open at noon.
During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
Florida is now considered the least affordable place to live in the entire country. For those looking for a home in Florida, finding affordable housing may be a challenge. Click Orlando recently reported that due to soaring home prices and rent over the past year, Florida has now become the least affordable location to live in the country.
