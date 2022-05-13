ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE 2-Wilks brothers-backed ProFrac sees tepid Nasdaq debut

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Rewrites throughout, adds background on sector)

May 13 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp shares fell 2.2% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, valuing the U.S. oilfield services company at $2.47 billion, and adding to signs that capital markets investors were still shunning initial public offerings (IPOs).

Shares of the company, backed by billionaire brothers Dan and Farris Wilks, opened at $17.60, below ProFrac’s IPO price of $18 per share. The company had priced its IPO well below the targeted range of $21 to $24 per share, despite hopes of strong demand amid a sharp rise in crude prices.

ProFrac’s listing comes at an inopportune time, with equity markets bleeding from fears of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war. Volatile markets have already forced several companies to postpone or shelve their U.S. listing plans.

Those that did not step back have taken a beating. Last week, eye-care company Bausch + Lomb Corp’s IPO was also priced well below the target range..

ProFrac’s listing comes a month after shares of Excelerate Energy Inc, a provider of floating liquefied natural gas terminals owned by rival oil mogul George Kaiser, began trading in New York.

Founded in 2016, Willow Park, Texas-based ProFrac raised $288 million in its IPO.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters for the offering.

ROBUST DEMAND ENVIRONMENT

ProFrac, which provides hydraulic fracturing services, debuted at a time when crude oil prices have risen to more than a decade high after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tightened supplies and as global fuel demand hovers near pre-pandemic levels.

Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said last month the outlook for the industry is the strongest in recent times, citing confluence of elevated commodity prices, demand-led activity growth, and energy security.

Larger peers Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Co both posted strong first-quarter profits and forecast higher margins this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse Group rating downgraded by S&P

ZURICH, May 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG’s credit rating has been downgraded to BBB from BBB+ by Standard & Poors, a blow for the Swiss bank which reported a first quarter loss and is facing increasing shareholder unrest following a string of scandals. Its outlook was changed...
MARKETS
Reuters

REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on growing global slowdown worries

(Refiles to fix 2nd bullet to next year instead of last year) * Since 3-1/2-year peak last week, 10-year yield has fallen 25 bps * Fed's Williams says inflation seen declining next year * NY factory activity slumps in May * Investors back buying Treasuries as shorts decline * U.S. inflation breakevens moderate amid aggressive Fed action By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on Monday, as mounting global growth concerns deepened after unexpectedly weak economic data from China and a steep drop in New York state's factory activity. Since hitting its highest in roughly 3-1/2 years early last week, the benchmark 10-year yield has fallen about 25 basis points, highlighting investor uncertainty in the wake of aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve. Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier signaled plans to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at the next two policy meetings, a scenario which New York Fed President John Williams said makes sense. The Fed earlier this month raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points for a second time and by the most in a single instance - half a percentage point - in 22 years. Williams, a voting member at this year's Federal Open Market Committee, also said on Monday he expects inflation to decline next year. "Price action in Treasuries, commodities and currencies are showing you the first signs that potentially worries about future growth are beginning to be the more dominant driver," said Huw Roberts, director of analytics at Quant Insight in London. Fears about a global slowdown were in focus on Monday after China's poor data. China's economic activity contracted sharply in April as COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment. April retail sales plunged 11.1% on the year, almost twice the fall forecast, while industrial output dropped 2.9% when analysts had looked for a slight increase. In the United States, factory activity in New York state slumped in May for the second time this year amid a collapse in new orders and shipments. The New York Fed's "Empire State" index on current business conditions tumbled 36.2 points to a reading of -11.6 this month. A reading below zero signals a contraction in the New York manufacturing sector. In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasuries slid 5.1 basis points to 2.882%, while the 30-year bond yield was little changed at 3.091%. Given how much U.S. 10-year Treasuries have risen the last few weeks, culminating in a 3-1/2-year peak last week, "a powerful re-rally in rates was not totally unexpected," said Steven Zeng, U.S. rates strategist at Deutsche Bank. He noted that U.S. 10-year Treasuries have cheapened based on the bank's model, by about 15 basis points, driven in part by "stretched positioning." After last week, however, positioning has become "more balanced" after shorts were liquidated. Net shorts on U.S. 10-year note futures fell to 85,972 contracts in the week ending May 10, from 147,537 contracts a week earlier, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Last week's 10-year note short positioning was the lowest since October. Net shorts were also trimmed in the shorter part of the U.S. government debt curve, but to a smaller extent. On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which are sensitive to Fed rate expectations, fell 2 basis points to 2.576%. The yield curve has also flattened, with the spread between U.S. two and 10-year yields narrowing to 30.6 basis points . Inflation expectations have also moderated in the wake of the Fed's steep rate hikes. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) slipped to 3.045% from 3.076% late on Friday. U.S 10-year breakeven rates slid to 2.748%, from 2.784% on Friday. May 16 Monday 3:07PM New York / 1907 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.005 1.0214 0.033 Six-month bills 1.445 1.4756 0.036 Two-year note 99-220/256 2.5739 -0.023 Three-year note 100-2/256 2.7472 -0.047 Five-year note 99-172/256 2.8213 -0.065 Seven-year note 99-240/256 2.8848 -0.062 10-year note 99-240/256 2.8822 -0.051 20-year bond 86-124/256 3.3128 -0.013 30-year bond 95-204/256 3.091 -0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.50 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks jump nearly 1% as chipmakers rally

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** Chipmakers led an almost 1% rise in South Korean shares on Tuesday as markets globally took confidence from China’s plan to ease strict COVID-19 lockdowns. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield was flat. **...
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 lags European peers on strong pound

May 17 (Reuters) - UK stocks advanced on Tuesday on hopes that China would ease its COVID-19 curbs and regulatory scrutiny, although strength in the pound following an upbeat employment report capped gains for the export-oriented FTSE 100. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.7%, but lagged its continental peers as...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Baker Hughes#Halliburton#Profrac Holding Corp#The Federal Reserve#Bausch Lomb Corp#Excelerate Energy Inc
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russian rouble hovers near 5-year highs vs euro, stocks up

May 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed past 64 per dollar on Monday and climbed towards a near five-year high against the euro, supported by continuing restrictions on currency trading. The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year here, although this is due to artificial support from capital controls that Russia imposed to shield its financial sector in late February after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
MARKETS
Reuters

Ukraine signs agreement with Japan on $100 million loan

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan intended primarily to help support vulnerable people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday. It said the loan was for 30 years and included a grace period of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, stocks gain on GDP growth; yuan finds footing

* Asian markets look past China slowdown * Indian rupee hits record low * Thailand's GDP grows 2.2% in Q1 By Riya Sharma May 17 (Reuters) - The baht advanced on Tuesday and shares snapped three days of losses after Thailand's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, while currency and equity markets in Asia traded in positive terrain despite looming concerns over global growth. China's yuan edged up from near 20-month lows a day earlier, as the country's largest city moved closer to lifting stifling lockdowns. Thai shares climbed more than 1.0% while the baht was up nearly 0.3% after Thailand's economy grew 2.2% in the March quarter, slightly beating expectations. The government, however, lowered its 2022 economic growth forecast citing higher prices and slower global growth linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Other regional stock markets were broadly higher too, following an improvement in fragile global risk appetite as investors looked past China's dismal monthly activity data on Monday to when Shanghai plans to exit lockdown. "Given that the Chinese economy weakened significantly in April due to COVID-19 lockdowns in some parts of China with both industrial production and retail sales coming in weaker than expectation ... China has stepped up its policy supports in the past week," analysts at OCBC Bank said in a note. Shares in Indonesia and Taiwan edged up 1%each, while shares in India and South Korea also made up lost ground, climbing nearly 0.8% each. "The day ahead will bring focus to a series of comments from Fed members ... and further moderation in growth may continue to show up in the months ahead as the Fed's tightening extends, potentially posing downside risks to equities which remains in a downward trend," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG. Singapore's non-oil domestic exports in April revealed a larger-than-expected moderation in trade activities from March, growing 6.4% year-on-year versus consensue of 6.7% growth. Stocks in Singapore inched up 0.4% while the Singapore dollar remained largely unchanged. The greenback slipped from a two-decade high this week while the sliding yuan stabilised, as investors trimmed bets on whether U.S. interest rate rises will drive further dollar gains, giving Asian currencies some respite. South Korea's won led gains among emerging Asian currencies, while the Indian rupee touched a record low amid weakening in offshore markets. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indian share markets were trading up 0.7% with all eyes on the listing of state-run Life Insurance Corp, the country's biggest IPO, set for later in the session ** Top gainers on Thailand's SETI include AQ Estate PCL up 50%, Indara Insurance PCL up 30%, Castle Peak Holdings PCL up ​23.58% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0456 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.18 -11.0 <.N2 0.35 -7.47 6 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.11 -6.26 <.SS 0.29 -15.31 > EC> India -0.39 -4.40 <.NS 0.76 -8.02 EI> Indonesi -0.34 -2.80 <.JK 0.75 1.01 a SE> Malaysia +0.05 -5.23 <.KL 0.42 -1.06 SE> Philippi -0.11 -2.82 <.PS 0.39 -8.36 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.49 -6.97 <.KS 0.77 -12.12 > 11> Singapor +0.07 -2.97 <.ST 0.39 2.56 e I> Taiwan +0.24 -6.91 <.TW 1.02 -11.83 II> Thailand +0.29 -3.66 <.SE 1.30 -3.17 TI> (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WORLD
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar pulled from perch as focus turns to growth

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against other major currencies for a third straight day on Tuesday, tempering a long rally as investors cashed out and trimmed bets on U.S. interest rate rises driving further gains. The Chinese yuan also steadied after a steep slide that has taken...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar retreat offsets rising U.S. bond yields

* Asian shares edge higher; USD off 20-year peaks * Palladium dips after surging in previous session * Gold prices stabilize after volatile Monday (Adds comments and details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam May 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as a pullback in the dollar supported demand for greenback-priced bullion and countered pressure from a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields. Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,825.29 per ounce, as of 0218 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,825.60. The dollar index steadied after falling from near 20-year highs on Monday and the tumbling Chinese yuan found a floor, as investors trimmed bets on whether U.S. interest rate hikes will drive further dollar gains. A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed, limiting demand for non-interest-bearing gold. "Now that we have the much-needed clearout on gold markets, longer-term holders could start to position for the eventual southbound turn on the U.S. hard economic data," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. Asian shares edged higher despite data reinforcing investor fears the global economic recovery may be more fragile than expected, even as inflationary pressures remain high. Bullion is seen as a safe haven during economic crises and a hedge against inflation. Gold slid to a 3-1/2-month low on Monday but reversed course later, tracking a fall in Treasury yields. On Friday, prices posted a fourth straight week of declines. Spot silver dropped 0.2% to $21.56 per ounce, platinum was flat at $945.76, and palladium fell 1.2% to $2,002.17. "With China on the verge of reopening and likely adding more stimulus, it benefits all hard commodities. And palladium is ultimately used in industrial applications, particularly within the auto sector; that segment could benefit from ports reopening in China," Innes said. Improving demand and lower supply will help palladium and rhodium swing back into deficit this year and reduce platinum's surplus, consultants Metals Focus said on Monday. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Vodafone reports 5% rise in full-year core earnings

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Vodafone, the European and African mobile operator, reported a 5% rise in full-year core earnings on Tuesday, meeting the bottom of its guidance, helped by a good performance in its largest market, Germany. The British company, which was backed by a $4.4 billion investment from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

NYSE-owner ICE sells stake in Euroclear to govt-owned European companies

May 17 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Tuesday it will sell its stake in securities settlement platform Euroclear Holding for 709 million euros ($742.89 million) to companies owned by the French and Belgian governments. The deal would mean the company’s agreement with Silver Lake from last year for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

437K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy