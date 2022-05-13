ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Oconto County deputy, motorist crash into holes on roads opened after heavy rains

By Kent Tempus, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

OCONTO – A least two vehicles, including a law enforcement squad car, crashed in Oconto County after flooding damaged several roadways.

“A bunch of roads are washed out and unpassable right now,” said Chief Deputy Darren Laskowski of the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

Storms moved through Oconto and northern counties Thursday evening, dropping 2.95 inches of rain in Mountain, 1.57 inches in Crivitz, 1.37 in Athelstane, 1.29 inches in Wausaukee, 1.05 inches in Marinette and 0.77-inch in Peshtigo, according to the National Weather Service.

About 8:50 p.m. Thursday, an Oconto County Sheriff’s Office police dog unit was westbound on County A in the town of Maple Valley and ran into an area where flooding had undermined a section of culvert, according to Sheriff Todd Skarban.

The pavement gave way under the squad car, causing it to crash into the water, Skarban said in a Facebook post Friday morning.

The squad’s airbags deployed, and the deputy and his dog were quickly able to get to safety unharmed, he said.

A county Highway Department employee assisted the deputy. The squad car was washed away in the floodwaters, pictures posted by the sheriff show.

The deputy endured “a very scary situation,” Skarban said.

“We thank God there were no injuries or loss of life,” he added. “Mother Nature is not to be trifled with.”

Todd Radloff of Coleman had left his town of Brazeau home for work at Saputo in Lena just before 5 a.m. Friday when his pickup ran over pavement above a weakened culvert on West Rost Lake Road.

“I was going over the creek and the water had washed the culvert out from underneath … and when I went over it (the concrete on top), it caved in and I kind of jumped over on top of it,” he said. “When I hit it, my truck kind of went airborne and it came down on the other side pretty hard.”

At least three tires and the gas tank were destroyed, he said.

“My truck is pretty much totaled,” said Radloff, who was wearing a seat belt and not hurt.

Oconto County officials had issued a flood emergency Thursday night, urging residents to be aware of flash flooding resulting from heavy periods of rain and strong winds. A flash flood warning was in effect until 1:15 a.m. Friday.

At least nine roads in the county are closed to traffic because of high water

  • County K and County I are passable for emergency vehicles only.
  • County A from County I to Sunshine Road.
  • Sunshine Road.
  • Goatsville Road.
  • County A between Highway 32 and County G.
  • County K from County A to Valley Line.
  • County B from Yatso Road to Steffel Road.
  • County J from Sprise Road south of County A east of Lena.

The sheriff’s office is advising nonresidents to avoid travel in those areas, while residents are urged to use caution when traveling home because of the high water levels, and to avoid any and all roads with standing water.

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto County deputy, motorist crash into holes on roads opened after heavy rains

