ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gas Prices Set Another Record High

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XccNi_0fd8Fo1900

According to the AAA auto club, Florida gasoline prices reached another all-time high Friday, climbing to an average of $4.47 a gallon for regular unleaded.

The average price jumped 7 cents a gallon from Thursday and was 28 cents higher than a week ago. The average price in Florida also topped the national average of $4.43 a gallon. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins pointed to a series of factors in the increased costs.

“Right now, what’s driving prices is the expectation that demand for the summer driving season is going to be much stronger than last year,” Jenkins said. “You couple that with lowering supplies here domestically and stronger demand internationally.”

“The fuel market is extremely unstable right now,” Jenkins said. “It’s very volatile heading into a very busy summer travel season. So, it’s really hard to put a pin on what to expect in a month’s time.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 1

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Thinking of Selling Your Home and Leaving Florida? A Survey Says Sellers Will Get the Best Price by Selling on May 23

Getting the best price for your home is a matter of timing. Woman moving homePhoto by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash. It now seems that the cost of living in Florida is out of control, in part due to the escalating cost of housing. Democratic challenger for the gubernatorial election was recently quoted as saying that "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore" and a big part of that is the rapidly rising rents and property prices in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Early signs indicate inventory coming back to real estate market

Potential homebuyers in South Florida have been waiting with bated breath for signs that more inventory might hit the market, and ease the fierce competition. Lack of inventory during the pandemic fueled high home prices as the region saw an influx of buyers from other parts of the country. That momentum, in turn, created a fear of missing out, resulting in an even greater shortage. Experts ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Traffic
cw34.com

Thousands of Florida homeowners finding out they're about to lose coverage

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Almost 70,000 Florida homeowners, many here in Palm Beach County, will be losing their home insurance this summer, thanks to financial difficulties at another large insurer of Florida homes. Robert Norberg is just one of the local homeowners whose insurance has been cancelled. Maison...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Now Considered the Least Affordable Place to Live in the Country

Florida is now considered the least affordable place to live in the entire country. For those looking for a home in Florida, finding affordable housing may be a challenge. Click Orlando recently reported that due to soaring home prices and rent over the past year, Florida has now become the least affordable location to live in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Residents changing habits in effort to save money

With the price of rent skyrocketing and affordable housing hard to find right now, South Florida and Treasure Coast residents are cutting back and finding creative ways to save money. "I had to postpone a vacation. You go to a hotel anymore, it costs you an arm and a leg,"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
allears.net

NEWS: Data Reveals That It’s More Expensive Than Ever To Live In Florida

Between controversial legislature, the dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District, and a surge in tourism, Florida has been in the news a lot lately. And, Florida’s housing crisis has also been gaining attention. Recently, both Universal and Disney have announced plans to build new affordable housing communities near Orlando, and now we’ve got some insight as to why these new residential areas may be more important in Florida than ever before.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Blood moon lunar eclipse appears in South Florida sky

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There was something quite unique appearing in South Florida’s skies on Sunday night. A blood moon lunar eclipse turned the moon red. The moon turned red as the sun’s rays passed through the earth’s atmosphere before reaching the moon. The blue and...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Isolated, strong storms possible across South Florida through evening

Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF 25 News meteorologists. South Florida is under a chance for isolated, strong to severe storms Monday afternoon. Parts of Martin County and Palm Beach County are under a marginal risk. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter...
ENVIRONMENT
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy