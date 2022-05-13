ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Considering Future Away From Manchester United

By Alan Bince
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bbo8R_0fd8FmFh00

The Incoming Manchester United manager faces a huge blow as Cristiano Ronaldo tries to sort out his future away from Old Trafford.

The incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces a huge blow as Cristiano Ronaldo tries to sort out his future away from Old Trafford.

The Dutchman faces an emergency to receive the Portuguese attackers' services for next season as the Mancunians will suffer the exit of numerous players on a free transfer.

Mason Greenwood's absence due to his police case has caused squad depth issues in the current squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Jeremy Cross , Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to listen to offers from other clubs once his first season at Manchester United since homecoming is done and dusted.

Rival clubs across Europe are keeping a close watch over the Manchester United No.7 as the Red Devils miss out on UEFA Champions League places.

The former Real Madrid star has a one-year extension option in his contract after the next season. It's unlikely if that clause will be triggered as the forward expected the club to fight strongly for silverware at the start of this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Guardiola Slams Former Manchester United Stars Following Manchester City Elimination From UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals

Pep Guardiola has spoken against former Manchester United players Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov after they criticized the character of his Manchester City side following their impressive Champions League elimination. Manager Guardiola was very upset by Evra and Berbatov's comments after the Citizens missed their chance to be in the...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
David De Gea
Person
Robbie Savage
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Paul Pogba
Yardbarker

Paul Pogba's Agent To Meet Juventus On Monday

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United as a free agent and move away from the club appears close with the midfielder training and recovering from a muscle injury at the club's Carrington training complex. The French international thinks that he isn't valued enough at the club and would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Erik Ten Hag Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Statement As He Begins First Day As Man United Manager

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to form part of his plans for the 2022/23 season. Ronaldo, 37, is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2023. But there had been question marks over whether he would want to stay - after United's worst season in Premier League history - or if the new manager would wish to keep him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Uefa Champions League#Red Devils#Portuguese#Mancunians#The Manchester United No#Real Madrid#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
656
Followers
958
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy