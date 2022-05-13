Cristiano Ronaldo Considering Future Away From Manchester United
The incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces a huge blow as Cristiano Ronaldo tries to sort out his future away from Old Trafford.
The Dutchman faces an emergency to receive the Portuguese attackers' services for next season as the Mancunians will suffer the exit of numerous players on a free transfer.
Mason Greenwood's absence due to his police case has caused squad depth issues in the current squad.
According to Jeremy Cross , Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to listen to offers from other clubs once his first season at Manchester United since homecoming is done and dusted.
Rival clubs across Europe are keeping a close watch over the Manchester United No.7 as the Red Devils miss out on UEFA Champions League places.
The former Real Madrid star has a one-year extension option in his contract after the next season. It's unlikely if that clause will be triggered as the forward expected the club to fight strongly for silverware at the start of this season.
