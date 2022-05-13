ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, SD

NSIC moves baseball tournament, times change

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Because of the the severe weather on Thursday, the NSIC has made the decision to move the entirety of the NSIC Baseball Tournament to FNBF at Aspen Park in Brandon, South Dakota.

The field is the same field that the Augustana baseball team was playing on prior to the weather rolling through on Thursday.

Augustana will resume its game with Winona State 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Minnesota State and St. Cloud State contest which resumed at 10 a.m.

The entire tournament has seen a shift in bracketing with the new schedule found here. If Augustana wins against Winona State, the Vikings would move directly to Saturday for an 11 a.m. game against the winner of MSU and SCSU. A loss would place the Vikings against Minnesota Duluth in a contest that would be played Friday evening.

USF was eliminated from tournament play with a loss to Minnesota Duluth on Thursday.

The NSIC Tournament Championship is now slated to be played on Sunday.

Brandon, SD
