Atlanta, GA

SriThai Thai Kitchen & Sushi Bar Opens May 14 in The Point

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05otLz_0fd8EdPn00

SriThai Thai Kitchen & Sushi Bar will open in The Point on Saturday, May 14, 2022 , a spokesperson for the development tells What Now Atlanta.

The 4,388 square-foot unit at the shopping center is located across from The General Muir along Clifton Road on the south end of The Point.

“SriThai is joining the impressive lineup of foodie-favorite restaurants at The Point such as Boru Boru, The General Muir and many others,” Alexis Brock , regional marketing manager for ShopCore Properties , SriThai’s landlord, said in a prepared statement. “The Point is all about local flavor and lots of fun and SriThai is a perfect fit.”

SriThai Thai Kitchen & Sushi Bar features dishes inspired by street food from Thailand. SriThai’s location in The Point will be the fourth location for the growing restaurant brand. Existing locations are in Atlantic Station, Duluth, and Snellville.

The Point comprises 120,000 square feet of restaurants and retailers and is located on the Clifton Corridor, a stretch of Clifton Road that is home to preeminent local institutions, including the CDC and Emory University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VezW_0fd8EdPn00

What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
