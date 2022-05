I am writing to encourage voters in Buncombe County to please vote for Doug Edwards for district attorney in the Democratic primary. I spent 14 years at the District Attorney’s Office as a victim witness legal assistant and worked for both former Buncombe County District Attorney Ron Moore and current Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams. I left the office in November 2021 for a better job opportunity. As a victim/witness coordinator, I have seen firsthand how the lack of leadership in the DA’s office directly affects victims of crime in this county. Under the current administration, victims often are left for years waiting for their case to conclude, leaving them with an open wound for far too long.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO