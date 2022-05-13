ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Highland holds Senior Celebration

By Cole Sams
 3 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, Highland High School in Pocatello is holding a Senior Celebration, a school-wide event and gathering that will give recognition to all of their high school graduates.

More than 300 Highland seniors will earn diplomas on June 2. Highland graduates complete 52 or more academic credits comprised of core requirements and electives: 4 years of English, the vast majority of students complete 4 years of math, 3 years of science is required but most do 4 years, 3½ years of social science coursework, 2 years of humanities, and a variety of elective credits that include journalism; choral, musical, or theater performance; peer tutoring and school aide work; the fine arts; and much more.

Highland’s Senior Celebration is a hybrid based loosely on college signing days or as practiced by organizations such as Reach Higher or Better Make Room. It is also an occasion that gives a nod to the people who helped make high school graduation personally and socially significant for the students.

Idaho Falls, ID
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

