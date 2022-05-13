ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police led on chase, 1 arrested

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTgHM_0fd8DEVX00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department arrested one man after he allegedly led officers on a chase Thursday, May 12.

Braves World Series Trophy tour stops in Mobile

Bobby Williams, 19, was arrested after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Lafayette Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue. The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase. The chase ended after Williams left the vehicle and tried to run on foot. He was later found by officers.

Williams was charged with attempting to elude, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana and no pistol permit. Williams was booked into the Metro Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged with shooting into homes, vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a Prichard man accused of shooting into two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle in March. Isaiah Jamal Kelly, 23, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Saturday. The incident occurred March 18. Police say two homes and vehicle...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

One arrested after traffic stop, chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– A suspect remains at large after a traffic stop and chase following a complaint on May 14. Officers tried to stop a vehicle near Oak Hill Circle on Cottage Hill Road after a resident complained to an officer that the people inside were threatening others. After briefly pulling over, the driver fled […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Threat to family puts Mobile school on alert, 1 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mary B. Austin Elementary School in Mobile was put on a “secure perimeter” Monday morning in response to a threat against a family connected to the school, according to a Mobile County Public School System official. A suspect was arrested off campus. The school was placed on “secure perimeter” and police […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Shawn Taylor

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Shawn Taylor, who Marshals say could be in the Chisam Avenue area. Shawn Ephisian Taylor was sentenced to 70 months […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

One shot in Pascagoula home invasion, 3 suspects

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three men are suspects in a home invasion that left one man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to officials with the Pascagoula Police Department. Officers received a call about a shooting on Eden Street at around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. When officers arrived they found Kieon […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Loxley Police warn residents not to respond to scam letter

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Loxley Police are warning residents of a scam that’s circulating through the city. The scam involves a mailed letter that appears to show support for Loxley Police. The letter asks residents to show their support for Loxley Police and to help “Defeat the Radical Defund the Police Movement”. On Monday the […]
LOXLEY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Bobby Williams
WKRG News 5

ECSO investigates murder-suicide at apartment complex

UPDATE (5/16 5:32 p.m.): Deputies have confirmed a man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself. Sheriff Simmons said there were family members in the apartment including a child at the time of the shooting. None of them were hurt. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Teen involved in shooting over a girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Sgt. John Young of Mobile Police Department, a teen was shot during a fight over a girl. Sgt. Young said the 13-year-old went to Bienville Square on Saturday night, May 14, for a planned fight “for the affections of a girl.” During the fight, shots were fired and the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Law enforcement memorial service to honor officers who died in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During National Police Week, local law enforcement personnel who died in 2021 will be remembered and honored in a Law Enforcement Memorial Service. The public is invited to attend the service on Thursday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m. It will take place at Public Safety Memorial Park, 2301 Airport Blvd.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Missing and endangered Mobile man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man from Mobile. Cleon McCovey, 71, was reported missing by his nephew on Sunday morning. The nephew said McCovey was last seen on Wednesday, May 11 at 11 p.m. McCovey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG

Shooting suspect’s trial pushed to October

UPDATE (5/16/22, 9:30 a.m.): Terrance Martin, a Prichard man accused of shooting his girlfriend, did not appear in court Monday morning, as previously reported. The judge in the case granted a motion to continue the trial to Oct. 31. The shooting happened on September 10, 2019. Arrest records show Martin...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Mary Esther bar, no injuries reported

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office found more than two dozen shell casings in the parking lot of a Mary Esther business after a shooting on May 16. The incident occurred just after midnight at Cash’s Sports Page Lounge, located off Miracle Strip Parkway near Fort Walton Beach High School. According […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy