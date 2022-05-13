ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkesburg, PA

Indecent Exposure Suspect Caught On Camera at Parkesburg Laundromat

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARKESBURG, PA — The Parkesburg Borough Police Department announced they have charged 26-year-old Connor Davis Groff with Indecent Exposure and related offenses after he was observed, in person and on video surveillance, pleasuring himself in public. Authorities state that...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 10

Related
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested for rape, robbery

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a reported rape early Sunday morning. At around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Dover Library to check on the welfare of a 46-year-old female. The victim told police that she was sleeping near the entrance to the library when she was woken up by a male suspect who stole her phone and a knife. The victim reportedly told police that she tried screaming for help, but the suspect made threats against her life if she didn’t stop. The suspect then reportedly raped the victim and then fled on foot.
DOVER, DE
Mercury

Berks man accused of threatening his ex-wife

A Union Township man is accused of binding his ex-wife’s arms with duct tape during an altercation in his residence, then beating her and putting the barrel of a rifle to her head while threatening to kill her, according to state police. Timothy Kulp, 51, was taken into custody...
READING, PA
Mercury

Berks man wanted in stabbing in Exeter Township

Exeter Township police charged a Shillington man with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after they said he stabbed another man in the neck Sunday afternoon. Police obtained an arrest warrant Sunday for Joshua Garman, 30, of the 1000 block of Fern Avenue. He was not in custody as of Monday afternoon, said Sgt. Sean Fullerton, public information officer.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkesburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

Man who pleaded guilty to murdering boyfriend died in Pa. prison by suicide, police say

A man who admitted to stabbing his boyfriend to death in Lancaster County in 2019 died in prison last week by suicide, authorities said. Matthew VanZandt, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Houtzdale in Clearfield County and pronounced dead on May 9, according to the Department of Corrections. State Police said May 16 the cause of death is suicide and no foul play is suspected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Illegal Handgun Discovered During Wilmington Vehicle Stop

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man for the illegal possession of a firearm. Official state that on May 10 at approximately 9:52 a.m., an officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 2100 block of Lamotte Street. Police made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Jermaine Dickerson, and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Dickerson into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Parkesburg Laundromat
lebtown.com

Blotter: Retail theft, receiving stolen property, DUIs, disorderly conduct

Vehicle Accident – At approximately 8:12 p.m. May 6, a vehicle crash occurred as state police trooper was on routine patrol in a marked unit, a 2016 Ford Taurus (X). The trooper was traveling east on Greble Road when he struck a deer that ran out in front of him. The trooper was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. The Ford was towed from the scene after it began leaking fluids.
PALMYRA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Crime Stoppers Offer Reward in Upper Providence Theft

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Thieves who have struck twice at the same Collegeville location during a two-week period have attracted the probably unwanted attention of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. The group reported Friday (May 13, 2022) on its CrimeWatch website that Upper Providence Township Police are continuing to investigate...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Enola man arrested for road rage incident involving knife

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested an Enola man after a road rage incident involving a knife. East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 400 block of Shady Lane on May 14 for a reported road rage. Police spoke to the victim who reported a man got out of a vehicle and threatened the victim with a knife.
ENOLA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Two Teens Arrested and Charged With Armed Robbery

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they have charged two juveniles following an armed robbery. Authorities state that onMay 8 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had occurred. Responding officers observed the suspects, who fled on foot. Police took two juvenile suspects – a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male – into custody without incident, and recovered proceeds from the robbery.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Delaware State Police have arrested David Harris, 33, of Smyrna, DE, for theft of a motor vehicle and related charges following an incident Saturday morning. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 05:02 a.m., troopers responded to Wheatleys Pond Road in Smyrna to assist Smyrna Police Department in a search for a suspect who fled from a collision scene after being involved in a pursuit with Smyrna Police Department. The suspect, later identified as David Harris, was located at his residence in Smyrna and taken into custody without further incident. Investigation revealed David was operating a stolen vehicle he took earlier in the morning from a residence on the 800 block of West Mount Vernon Street in Smyrna. Also stolen from the victim’s vehicle was $270 worth of property.
SMYRNA, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Search for Armed Carjackers

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say they are investigating a recently attempted carjacking. Authorities state that on May 11, 2022, at 3:30 AM, the victim, a 65-year-old-male, was on the 35xx block of Kensington Ave when two unknown males operating a white scooter attempted to carjack him. One of the suspects, who was armed and had a handgun, demanded the victim’s car keys when he exited his vehicle. When the victim refused the suspects’ demands, the suspects fled without taking anything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$20,000 Reward Offered in 2021 Philadelphia Homicide

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit say that a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a May 2021 homicide case. Philadelphia Police are looking to identify the individual, depicted in released surveillance video excerpts, as part...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Update: Reading Man Arrested on Lower Pottsgrove Warrant

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The second of two individuals, both of whom were sought on warrants for alleged theft and other charges stemming from an incident that occurred during March (2022) at the Home Depot on Armand Hammer Boulevard, has been arrested by Lower Pottsgrove Township Police, the department announced.
READING, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy