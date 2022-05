May 16, 2022 - Sunday was the 5th Sunday of Easter. We finally got some much-needed rain, but that was followed by heat, humidity, and winds. The old earth is parched again in Shelby County. I am watering my container plants every day. I have become a small-time gardener with mostly raised beds planted in perennials. The first blooms from my roses were really pretty; now the gardenias and cape jasmine are flowering, looking and smelling wonderful.

