Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette fired back against criticism of going to a January 6 rally to support former President Trump on "Special Report." KATHY BARNETTE: Well, first of all, allow me to correct you. I was not with the Proud Boys. I was out there because I wanted to hear what the president had to say. I was also out there because, I'm sure your listeners will understand, the first five rights in the First Amendment—freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to petition your government with grievances and freedom to assemble, as well as... freedom of the press and so, as a law-abiding American citizen, I had every right to go to a rally in support of my president.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO