DENVER (CBS4) – The parents of a 3-year-old who fatally shot himself will not face criminal prosecution, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. A spokesperson from the DA’s Office said there was insufficient evidence in the case to result in a successful prosecution. “It is our duty to only take those cases that we feel could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Maro Casparian told CBS4, “and this is one of those cases” that could not be. (credit: DPD) Manuel Lopez, 34, and Celina Duran, 39, were informed of the decision Thursday. They both had been arrested by police on felony Child Abuse Causing...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO