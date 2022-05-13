Melissa Hart drops out of race for governor, endorses fellow Republican candidate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Melissa Hart has announced that she will be dropping out of the race for governor, just a few days before the primary election.

Hart made the announcement shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday. She stated that she would be supporting candidate Lou Barletta.

Hart is the second republican gubernatorial candidate to drop out of the race and endorse Lou Barletta this week.

Jake Corman dropped out on Thursday, saying that he believes Barletta will be the best candidate to bring a Republican governor to Pennsylvania for the first time in two decades.

According to her website, Hart spent 14 years working for small law offices and businesses owned by families.

