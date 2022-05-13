KSP: Man facing rape charge after months-long investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in a reported shooting in Owensboro Sunday. Officers were called to the area of West Seventh Street and Crabtree Avenue for a firearm discharge just after 2 p.m. Police say they found that a juvenile on a moped was shot...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. According to Kentucky State Police, the responded to the officer-involved shooting around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, May 16. They said the suspect was...
A Saturday afternoon traffic stop, on 21st Street in Paducah, led to the arrest of a Hopkins County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a motorcycle, driven by 33-year-old Matthew S. Wedge of Nebo, Kentucky, for, allegedly, not having a license plate. During their contact with Wedge, deputies, allegedly, discovered...
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police is investigating after a shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop in Gibson County. ISP sergeant Todd Ringle says a woman was arrested after she shot at a man while at the truck stop. Ringle says that woman has been arrested...
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a search warrant led them to several drugs found in a home. According to a social media post, The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, The Kentucky State Police, The Beaver Dam Police Department, and The Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant on the 300 block of Bruce School Rd in Beaver Dam, Ky.
Benton, Ky.–Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked to facilitate a police incident investigation. Area media is reporting that a law enforcement officer and suspect were both shot at the sheriff’s office. Emergency first-responders are on scene, including the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -14 News was on scene as U.S. Marshalls arrested a man on Forest Avenue in Evansville. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday. Officials say he had a federal warrant and was believed to be armed. EPD and Indiana State Police also assisted in the arrest. Authorities did...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting a Kentucky police officer and stealing his cruiser was arrested Sunday morning in southern Indiana. Owensboro Police said in a statement that the suspect was jailed on charges that included assault on a police officer, robbery and theft of a vehicle. The officer was investigating a suspicious person Saturday night who matched the description of a robbery suspect.
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police say four people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County. They say three of them were flown to the hospital. Troopers say the driver of the car drove too fast on a gravel road and lost control. They say all...
Four adults were arrested in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, for having drugs and guns in the presence of a child, according to authorities with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Beaver Dam Police Department and Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Bruce School Rd. in Beaver Dam on Friday, May 13th.
BIMBLE, KY (May 16, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM KSP Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on U.S. 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County. Trooper Kyle Trosper responded along...
An Evansville doctor who had been accused of groping two patients in 2019 has received a suspension on his medical license for something new. The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana suspended Dr. James Jenison’s license for 90 days after he prescribed medicine to dozens of patients after his license expired.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Coroner says a Dale man died in an ATV accident over the weekend. The coroner identified that man as 76-year-old Gary Gatewood died shortly before 9 Sunday morning. Officials say he was seen by another driver at the intersection of SR 161...
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is warning people of a scam. According to a social media post, a scam alert was put out regarding calls from someone pretending to be with Madisonville Municipal Utilities. They say if you get a call in reference to your “good standing”...
UPDATE: The Greenville Police Department confirms she has been located and returned home. GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl in Muhlenberg County. According to the Greenville Police Department, 16-year-old Patience Hoskins was last seen at her home in Greenville around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, […]
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A family is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old they say was killed in a Friday evening crash in Meade County. Gracie Prater's father Mike, mother Gena, and boyfriend JJ Gavin all reflected on her legacy saying she was one you could consistently count on to turn your day around.
