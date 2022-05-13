ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, KY

KSP: Man facing rape charge after months-long investigation

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County deputies say they arrested a man after...

www.14news.com

Comments / 5

Related
14news.com

Police: 14-yr-old facing charges in Sunday shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in a reported shooting in Owensboro Sunday. Officers were called to the area of West Seventh Street and Crabtree Avenue for a firearm discharge just after 2 p.m. Police say they found that a juvenile on a moped was shot...
OWENSBORO, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Hopkins County man arrested for drugs after motorcycle stop

A Saturday afternoon traffic stop, on 21st Street in Paducah, led to the arrest of a Hopkins County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a motorcycle, driven by 33-year-old Matthew S. Wedge of Nebo, Kentucky, for, allegedly, not having a license plate. During their contact with Wedge, deputies, allegedly, discovered...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, KY
Morganfield, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Morganfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Webster, KY
Union County, KY
Crime & Safety
14news.com

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests; social services called for child

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a search warrant led them to several drugs found in a home. According to a social media post, The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, The Kentucky State Police, The Beaver Dam Police Department, and The Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant on the 300 block of Bruce School Rd in Beaver Dam, Ky.
BEAVER DAM, KY
radionwtn.com

Marshall County Officer, Suspect Shot, Benton Streets Blocked

Benton, Ky.–Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked to facilitate a police incident investigation. Area media is reporting that a law enforcement officer and suspect were both shot at the sheriff’s office. Emergency first-responders are on scene, including the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Union Co#Wfie#Kentucky State Police
14news.com

Suspect with federal warrant arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -14 News was on scene as U.S. Marshalls arrested a man on Forest Avenue in Evansville. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday. Officials say he had a federal warrant and was believed to be armed. EPD and Indiana State Police also assisted in the arrest. Authorities did...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Man accused of shooting Kentucky officer arrested in Indiana

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting a Kentucky police officer and stealing his cruiser was arrested Sunday morning in southern Indiana. Owensboro Police said in a statement that the suspect was jailed on charges that included assault on a police officer, robbery and theft of a vehicle. The officer was investigating a suspicious person Saturday night who matched the description of a robbery suspect.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

ISP: 4 people ejected from vehicle in Wayne Co. crash

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police say four people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County. They say three of them were flown to the hospital. Troopers say the driver of the car drove too fast on a gravel road and lost control. They say all...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wevv.com

4 arrested in Beaver Dam for having meth and guns with a child present, sheriff says

Four adults were arrested in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, for having drugs and guns in the presence of a child, according to authorities with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Beaver Dam Police Department and Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Bruce School Rd. in Beaver Dam on Friday, May 13th.
BEAVER DAM, KY
14news.com

17-year-old arrested after crashing into police car, OPD says

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests; social services called for child. Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests; social services called for child. OPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting arrested in Spencer County, Ind. Updated: 6 hours ago. OPD: Suspect in officer-involved...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION IN SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 25E

BIMBLE, KY (May 16, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM KSP Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on U.S. 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County. Trooper Kyle Trosper responded along...
BIMBLE, KY
14news.com

Coroner: 76-yr-old man dies after ATV wreck in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Coroner says a Dale man died in an ATV accident over the weekend. The coroner identified that man as 76-year-old Gary Gatewood died shortly before 9 Sunday morning. Officials say he was seen by another driver at the intersection of SR 161...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Missing teen in Muhlenberg County located

UPDATE: The Greenville Police Department confirms she has been located and returned home. GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl in Muhlenberg County. According to the Greenville Police Department, 16-year-old Patience Hoskins was last seen at her home in Greenville around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy