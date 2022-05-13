ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Movies On Demand: ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Monstrous,’ + More

By Liz Kocan
 3 days ago
Do you like fun and mysterious places? Do you like Daniel Radcliffe? This week’s new movies on VOD feature lots of fun (and also creepy), mysterious places and are sure to inject plenty of Radcliffe in your life! First, there’s The Lost City, a fun and mysterious place where Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are forced to hunt for treasure, thanks to an unstable billionaire, played with evil delight by Radcliffe.

In Monstrous, which is less fun and more creepy, Christina Ricci plays an abused wife who relocates with her son to a mysterious new home that might house demons that are coming for her. Also available now on VOD is the documentary Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts. Daniel Radcliffe has somehow managed to carve out a career that hasn’t pigeonholed him solely as Harry Potter thanks to his willingness to accept interesting roles that play against type (see: The Lost City, above), but he also knows where his roots are. Return To Hogwarts – Hogwarts being the epitome of fun, mysterious places, of course – which first premiered in January on HBO Max, is a nostalgic look back at the Harry Potter films, featuring emotional and sweet interviews with most of the cast and crew from the films. Get ready to feel old when you see Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as children auditioning for their parts.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!

The Lost City

In The Lost City, Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance novelist who is kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), a billionaire who has read Loretta’s books and realizes that a location she describes in one of them might actually be a “lost city” that contains buried treasure. Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), the model whose face graces the covers of Sage’s books, witnesses Loretta’s kidnapping and tries to free her, after which, she and Alan head off in search of the treasure themselves. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang co-star, and the real treasure is that there’s one more very special cameo in the film that we won’t spoil for you if you haven’t heard about it yet.

Monstrous

Christina Ricci has perfected the art of playing a seemingly average woman with a very creepy, secretive edge. She’s brilliant in Yellowjackets playing Missy, the nurse who has no problem kidnapping and killing people, and in Monstrous, she plays a housewife named Laura who flees her abusive ex, only to face off against a demon (or whatever it is) in the new home she moves in to.

To Buy:

To Rent:

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

