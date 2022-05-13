ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Bling Empire’ Season 2 On Netflix, With Even More Partying And Petty Fights Among L.A.’s Super Rich Asian-Americans

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zEa2_0fd8BFSg00

Debuting in January 2021, Bling Empire pretty much hit every dopamine receptor for fans of Bravo-style reality TV. There’s money, with families who have just gotten rich or have been wealthy for centuries. There’s petty fights, mostly between two of the more outlandish personalities on the show. And there’s lots and lots of parties. Season 2 promises more of the same, plus a few new cast members to stir things up.

BLING EMPIRE SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Scenes of Los Angeles. We open at Kevin Kreider’s apartment.

The Gist: Without skipping much of a beat from Bling Empire’s first season, we see the group in a bit of a transition phase, mostly thanks to the notoriety gained from 2021’s first season. Kevin has a new apartment, which is of course microscopic compared to where his friends live, but it’s home. Kelly Mi Li and Kane Lim visit and one of the first things they notice are the stains on the sheets on his bed (which is a mattress on the floor).

Kelly has finally broken up with Andrew, after getting back together. Kim Lee has just scored her first big American DJ gig, and an awkward flirt-hug with Kevin when she gets the news leads him to “shoot his shot” over some bubble tea a few days later. Cherie Chan is still waiting for her fiancé Jessey Lee to pick a wedding date, after asking him to marry her at the end of season 1.

Christine Chiu is in Paris at that city’s Fashion Week, but packs up her husband and son when her new friend Mimi Morris invites her to a birthday party for herself that she’s throwing. Of course, everyone else is at that party, including Christine’s frenemy Anna Shay, and it looks like a surprising détente has developed between them. But when Anna invites Christine to her sprawling new mansion, the tensions flare again when Christine expresses concern for people who have less than her family does during the pandemic. Anna just thinks it’s phony and “pathetic” and Christine shouldn’t be ashamed of her family wealth.

We’re also introduced to Dorothy Wang, who goes herb shopping with Christine in Chinatown. Finally, Jaime Xie hears a rumor about Jessey Lee from a new friend of hers, Leah Qin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ktwbi_0fd8BFSg00
Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Bling Empire Season 1, Selling Sunset, and just about every Bravo reality series that has aired since 2006.

Our Take: If you liked the ostentatiousness of Bling Empire‘s first season, then the second one won’t disappoint, especially with the addition of new cast members like Mimi Morris. She makes just about everyone except for maybe Anna look like paupers, and we get her way-too-old-to-be-dressing-like-that husband Don, CEO of Morris Group International, along for the ride.

We know a little bit less about the other new cast members, Dorothy Wang and Leah Qin, but at least our introduction to Leah comes with a massive bomb-drop of a rumor about Jessey and Cherie. There had been rumors that the couple had bowed out of Season 2, but now it seems that they will participate, but given the rumor Leah dropped we’re not sure how long that’ll be.

The second year of any reality show has that feel of comfort, where you know the players and their personalities, and you also know who are going to have the petty conflicts. For Bling Empire, that is always going to lie with Anna and Christine. “It’s fun to me, watching two people compete over stupid material things,” says Kane in a side interview, and we tend to agree. And it’s taken to the Nth degree with Anna and Christine.

But the animus seems to be deep-seated for Anna, as she really resents Christine’s new-rich posturing and lip service towards the less fortunate. We’re not sure Anna is on the best moral ground here, but we also know she’s enjoying her money a hell of a lot more than Christine is.

Sex and Skin: None, aside from some shirtless shots of Kevin. Or are we thinking of last season?

Parting Shot: Leah drops the bomb about Jessey, that he’s still married to his first wife.

Sleeper Star: We so want the herb shop owner, who got a degree in economics but looks like he took over a family business, to not be so awkward around Christine and Dorothy, but he is so painfully awkward we felt bad for him.

Most Pilot-y Line: Kevin wants Kane and Kelly to take off their shoes in his new apartment. “This is an Asian household,” he says. “But you’re white on the inside,” Kane tells Kevin, who has been struggling with his identity for years. How tasteful.

Our Call: STREAM IT. It’s not like Bling Empire takes a dramatic format turn in Season 2. It’s more of the same opulence, over-the-top parties and petty fights from Season 1, which is why it was so popular.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partying#Fashion Week#Asian Americans#Bling Empire#American
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Netflix
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
ENTERTAINMENT
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy