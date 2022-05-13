ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kenan Thompson ditches wedding ring at Hard Rock Hotel opening after breakup

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HitFH_0fd8BA3300

Kenan Thompson has ditched his wedding ring after his breakup with wife Christina Evangeline .

The “Saturday Night Live” star served as the emcee for the Hard Rock Hotel’s star-studded grand opening in Times Square Thursday night and appeared unfazed by the tumult in his personal life, eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively.

“He looked like he was having so much fun,” one spy says. “He emceed the start of the show before John Legend performed and brought his drink on stage and kept saying how he was just ‘chillin’.”

We’re told Legend, 43, hit the stage about 40 minutes after he was scheduled to begin, so Thompson, 44, “talked about nothing like he was stalling” in a hilarious way before introducing key speakers of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFjXz_0fd8BA3300
Kenan Thompson took off his wedding ring at the Hard Rock Hotel opening Thursday amid his separation from wife Christina Evangeline.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Thompson kept his sunglasses on well through the event and into the afterparty, where he was seen chatting with Mayor Eric Adams, Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens, Legend and more stars.

Almost always with a drink in hand, the “All That” alum was overheard telling a fellow attendee how he was doing “good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENPZw_0fd8BA3300
Thompson spent the night chatting away with stars such as Mayor Eric Adams (seen here).
Page Six

Page Six confirmed in early April that Thompson and Evangeline, 33, were splitting after 11 years of marriage. They share two daughters, Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 3, and are focused on co-parenting.

The “Kenan & Kel” alum and the interior designer married in November 2011 in the Arctic Room of the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PzqC_0fd8BA3300
Thompson and Evangeline separated in April.
FilmMagic

Thompson is the longest-running cast member on “SNL,” currently appearing in his 19th season. His most famous sketches include “What’s Up With That?,” “Black Jeopardy!” and “Family Feud,” in which he impersonates host Steve Harvey.

Comments / 9

Truthfulwords
1d ago

Free man stop giving these ho's a free ride then they want it all while being with 10 other men. Marriage is for simps

Reply(1)
8
Related
Deadline

‘Kenan’ Canceled By NBC After Two Seasons

Click here to read the full article. Kenan Thompson’s morning show gig is up. NBC has canceled Kenan, the single-camera comedy led by the SNL star, after two seasons. The comedy follows a widowed dad, played by Thompson, who’s juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson), brother Gary (Chris Redd) and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life. Kimrie Lewis, Dani and Dannah Lane also star. Kenan is produced by Universal Television in association with Broadway Video...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Jason Momoa dating Eiza González after Lisa Bonet breakup: report

Jason Momoa has reportedly found romance again. The “Aquaman” star is dating Eiza González after his breakup with estranged wife Lisa Bonet, People reported Saturday. The pair met on the set of “Fast X” and are said to be happy together. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on ‘Fast X’,” an insider shared with the magazine. “He’s quite busy, and he’s in a good place.” Meanwhile, a source close to both Momoa, 42, and González, 32, told People that “they’re both busy with work but are having fun together,” adding, “It’s nothing serious yet.”  Reps for the pair didn’t immediately return...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Inside Selena Gomez and Post Malone’s wild ‘SNL’ afterparty

Cara Delevingne showed up to support her close gal pal Selena Gomez after “Saturday Night Live.” Following Gomez’s glittering hosting gig, she and Delevingne celebrated at the show’s afterparty at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City early Sunday. A spy tells Page Six exclusively that the pair “sat side by side throughout the evening, downing martinis and cheeseburgers,” before leaving at 3 a.m. to do even more partying at an after-after bash. The singer-actress and the London-born model, both 29, are longtime friends and even have matching rose tattoos. Delevingne also plays Gomez’s love interest in the upcoming second season of Hulu’s “Only Murders...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
SheKnows

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris & Prince Stick Close Together in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Click here to read the full article. Paris and Prince Jackson continue to show their support for the Broadway show, MJ the Musical, which features the life and music of their late dad, Michael Jackson. The siblings honored the cast and crew on Wednesday night in celebration of the 10 Tony Award nominations the show received. Dressed in a nude lace gown with a long train, Paris stuck close by her older brother, who was dressed casually in jeans and a black sport coat. (See the photos HERE.) The duo posed on the red carpet with the 24-year-old singer’s left arm...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Christina Evangeline
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
John Legend
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock Hotel#Kenan Kel#The Hard Rock Hotel
OK! Magazine

Divorce Fallout: Kelly Clarkson Quits 'The Voice' To 'Spend More Time With Her Children' In Wake Of Bitter Split From Husband

Kelly Clarkson has decided to spend more time with her two children — River, 7 and Remington, 5 — in the wake of her nasty divorce, OK! has learned. The talk-show host and country crooner was noticeably absent from co-star Blake Shelton’s social media reveal on Friday in which the Voice veteran revealed Gwen Stefani will return to the top-rated show for the first time in two years.John Legend will join Stefani and Shelton.“While Kelly hasn’t announced it publicly yet, she’s done with the red chair. She’s quit,” a television insider told OK!.“She has shifted mindset. After her divorce from...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
geekspin

Chris Rock finally breaks his silence on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap

For the first time ever, Chris Rock has finally addressed the now-infamous slapping incident between him and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards last month. Rock directly referenced the slap during his sold-out show at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 22nd. He, however, only talked about it for a few seconds and quickly moved on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Are Seen Enjoying Lunch On Venice Getaway: Rare Photos

Kevin Hart, 42, is enjoying a trip to Venice, Italy, with wife Eniko Parrish, 37 — and his cell phone! The Fatherhood actor was seen enjoying the sunshine in the romantic city with his love on May 13, walking casually and dining outdoors. In both cases, both parties appeared to be enjoying both each other, and their phones. In the photos, Kevin rocked a white long-sleeved Gucci hoodie with a zip front, matching sneakers, and blue jeans. Eniko wore a full, peach-colored bodysuit with a simple pattern, open-toed heels, and understated jewelry. She also carried a classic black handbag. The couple both finished their looks with the ultimate Venice accessory — sunglasses!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

106K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy