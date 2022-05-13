WOW Presents Plus Kicks off DragCon LA with RuVeal of Upcoming Originals [Exclusive]

Guess who’s back in the house? DragCon LA! After a stint in quarantine, the premier event for all things drag is back back back back back again this weekend — and DragCon came ready with the headlines.

To kick things off, Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder announced a lineup of hot new seasons and series coming this summer to its WOW Presents Plus streaming service. This lineup of titles gives you variety, ranging from the platform’s first-ever reality dating series ( Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love ) to Season 2 of Painted with Raven , the streamer’s breakout original competition show. Below we’ll get into all of these reveals and provide you with some sneak peeks at what’s to come.

In Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love (premiering June 9 and presented by House of Love cocktails and mocktails), Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo ( RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 & 11) spends a whirlwind 24 hours sorting through a lineup of eligible singles in her quest to find the one . Along the way, the Gay Sex Ed co-host (another WOW original, BTW) will have frank conversations about sex positivity and the gay dating scene in Los Angeles.

The summer will also serve All the Queens’ Men Season 2 (premiering May 25 ). Hosted by Christopher Hamblin, husband of Drag Race icon Latrice Royale, each episode of All the Queens’ Men will shine a spotlight on the partners of two more Drag Race queens. What’s it like to be a king paired with a world famous queen? Season 2 will continue to answer all of that question as these menzeees spill the tea.

WOW’s reveals continue into the fall with the premiere of Painted with Raven Season 2. Emmy-winning makeup artist Raven returns to find Makeup’s Next Superstar, and she’ll enlist a lineup of celebrity guest judges to help her find the winner. As in Season 1, contestants will serve fierce looks from the comfort of their own homes in an attempt to win the title and $25,000.

“The world needs more honesty and realness about gay dating! With Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love , Vanjie will not only make us laugh but also contemplate what it really means to be a gay man in 2022,” says World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “We’re thrilled to be bringing back fan-favorite series All The Queens’ Men and Painted With Raven as well, as we continue to grow our content offerings on WOW Presents Plus with engaging, provocative stories and unique formats.”

Oh — and if you think that’s all WOW Presents Plus has to offer, think again. There’s more UNHhhh Season 7 on the way as well as a follow-up season of the docuseries God Shave the Queens — and more. The full sickening slate of originals can be clocked below, along with their official synopses.

All the Queens Men S2 – May 25, 2022

Behind every great Drag Queen, there stands a handsome husband. Join Latrice Royale’s better half, Christopher Hamblin, as he hosts this weekly series of what it’s like to be a husband to a Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race . Season 2 will feature two new guest husbands each week and share stories from their romantic royal relationships while learning what it’s like to be the King to such a fabulous Queen.

Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love – June 9, 2022

“Come get these cookies!” Miss Mateo lives her Bachelorette fantasy as she spends 24 hours getting down, dirty, and a little bit flirty with some potential new boos.

Painted with Raven S2 – Fall 2022

Emmy Award-winning makeup artist, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Raven is determined to find the world’s next makeup superstar. In this exciting competition series, seven makeup artists from across the country compete from the comfort of their own homes for a chance to win $25,000.

UNHhhh S7, Part 2 – July 20, 2022

Wait a minute…this isn’t Drag Race Season 7! Our gals Katherine and Tracy return for an iconic seventh season of UNHhhh , a show about everything, nothing, and talking about whatever they want.

Muff Busters – July 21, 2022

Rock M Sakura and Heidi N. Closet join their hilarious forces in a brand new series, where they’re debunking all the myths your mom told you when you were growing up.

God Shave The Queens S2 – July 29, 2022

Britain’s most loved batch of drag queens are stepping into an intense tour exactly 1 year after the success of Drag Race UK Series 2. All of them have grown in different ways, with varying success and deeper relationships.

Sketchy Queens – August 2, 2022

Local witch and Season 5 Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon is joined by your favorite queens and celebrities in a brand new sketch show! Their wild and goofy antics will make you laugh, cry, cringe, scream, and laugh some more.

If you’re not already a subscriber (y’all know Drag Race España Season 2 is killing it , right?), you can sign up for WOW Presents Plus for $4.99/month or $49.99/year.