ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WOW Presents Plus Kicks off DragCon LA with RuVeal of Upcoming Originals [Exclusive]

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lvx1p_0fd8B0J200

Guess who’s back in the house? DragCon LA! After a stint in quarantine, the premier event for all things drag is back back back back back again this weekend — and DragCon came ready with the headlines.

To kick things off, Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder announced a lineup of hot new seasons and series coming this summer to its WOW Presents Plus streaming service. This lineup of titles gives you variety, ranging from the platform’s first-ever reality dating series ( Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love ) to Season 2 of Painted with Raven , the streamer’s breakout original competition show. Below we’ll get into all of these reveals and provide you with some sneak peeks at what’s to come.

In Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love (premiering June 9 and presented by House of Love cocktails and mocktails), Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo ( RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 & 11) spends a whirlwind 24 hours sorting through a lineup of eligible singles in her quest to find the one . Along the way, the Gay Sex Ed co-host (another WOW original, BTW) will have frank conversations about sex positivity and the gay dating scene in Los Angeles.

The summer will also serve All the Queens’ Men Season 2 (premiering May 25 ). Hosted by Christopher Hamblin, husband of Drag Race icon Latrice Royale, each episode of All the Queens’ Men will shine a spotlight on the partners of two more Drag Race queens. What’s it like to be a king paired with a world famous queen? Season 2 will continue to answer all of that question as these menzeees spill the tea.

WOW’s reveals continue into the fall with the premiere of Painted with Raven Season 2. Emmy-winning makeup artist Raven returns to find Makeup’s Next Superstar, and she’ll enlist a lineup of celebrity guest judges to help her find the winner. As in Season 1, contestants will serve fierce looks from the comfort of their own homes in an attempt to win the title and $25,000.

“The world needs more honesty and realness about gay dating! With Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love , Vanjie will not only make us laugh but also contemplate what it really means to be a gay man in 2022,” says World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “We’re thrilled to be bringing back fan-favorite series All The Queens’ Men and Painted With Raven as well, as we continue to grow our content offerings on WOW Presents Plus with engaging, provocative stories and unique formats.”

Oh — and if you think that’s all WOW Presents Plus has to offer, think again. There’s more UNHhhh Season 7 on the way as well as a follow-up season of the docuseries God Shave the Queens — and more. The full sickening slate of originals can be clocked below, along with their official synopses.

All the Queens Men S2 – May 25, 2022

Behind every great Drag Queen, there stands a handsome husband. Join Latrice Royale’s better half, Christopher Hamblin, as he hosts this weekly series of what it’s like to be a husband to a Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race . Season 2 will feature two new guest husbands each week and share stories from their romantic royal relationships while learning what it’s like to be the King to such a fabulous Queen.

Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love – June 9, 2022

“Come get these cookies!” Miss Mateo lives her Bachelorette fantasy as she spends 24 hours getting down, dirty, and a little bit flirty with some potential new boos.

Painted with Raven S2 – Fall 2022

Emmy Award-winning makeup artist, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Raven is determined to find the world’s next makeup superstar. In this exciting competition series, seven makeup artists from across the country compete from the comfort of their own homes for a chance to win $25,000.

UNHhhh S7, Part 2 – July 20, 2022

Wait a minute…this isn’t Drag Race Season 7! Our gals Katherine and Tracy return for an iconic seventh season of UNHhhh , a show about everything, nothing, and talking about whatever they want.

Muff Busters – July 21, 2022

Rock M Sakura and Heidi N. Closet join their hilarious forces in a brand new series, where they’re debunking all the myths your mom told you when you were growing up.

God Shave The Queens S2 – July 29, 2022

Britain’s most loved batch of drag queens are stepping into an intense tour exactly 1 year after the success of Drag Race UK Series 2. All of them have grown in different ways, with varying success and deeper relationships.

Sketchy Queens – August 2, 2022

Local witch and Season 5 Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon is joined by your favorite queens and celebrities in a brand new sketch show! Their wild and goofy antics will make you laugh, cry, cringe, scream, and laugh some more.

If you’re not already a subscriber (y’all know Drag Race España Season 2 is killing it , right?), you can sign up for WOW Presents Plus for $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

That '70s Show: All Cast Members Except One Returning For That '90s Show

Production on Netflix's That '90s Show, the sequel to the fan favorite sitcom That '70s Show is underway and now, the upcoming series has added even more original returning stars. According to Deadline, all of the original young cast of That '70s Show with the exception of Danny Masterson will be appearing in the sequel. Per the report, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will al reprise their original roles in what is described as "legacy cast making special guest appearances." The actors join fellow That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are both series stars and executive producers on That '90s Show. Netflix also released a first-look at the series, which you can check out here.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Losing Hugely Popular Emmy-Winning Comedy Series to Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix this fall, but will pop back up on Hulu on Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Latrice Royale
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Gay Sex#Myths#Celebrity#World Of Wonder#House Of Love#Drag Race
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
World Series
TVLine

TVLine Items: Gosselaar Joins NBC Pilot, Bravo Races to Peacock and More

Click here to read the full article. Consider Mark-Paul Gosselaar one of the Found: The mixed-ish actor has joined Shanola Hampton in the aforementioned NBC drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The project is based on the fact that “in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about,” per the official logline. Public relations specialist Gabi (Hampton) “was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Decider.com

Decider.com

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy