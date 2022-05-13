ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

These Mega-Stylish Sandals Will Elevate Even the Simplest Summer Outfits

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We absolutely love wearing sandals — showing off our pedicures, feeling the breeze on our feet, not having to deal with any laces — but the truth is, sandals are usually not as stylish as other footwear. While we can put on a pair of leather booties or suede pumps and feel automatically chic, sandals don’t necessarily have the same effect.

Some sandals, that is. We get if you want to keep it simple on beach days, perhaps, with a simple pair of flip flops, but for other occasions, why not grab a pair that’s more stylish — and with more support? SOREL has just the sandal to make it happen, and you can grab one for yourself on Amazon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kNbK_0fd8AP9L00
Amazon

See it!

Get the SOREL Kinetic Sandals at Amazon!

These sandals stand out instantly with their cool look, but let’s get into the details so you know exactly why they’re worth the investment. First, they’re made with premium materials, using real, full-grain leather. You have a strap across the toes, as well as a hook-and-loop strap closure at the ankle. So easy. These sandals are ready to be kicked off at a moment’s notice so you can dip your feet in the pool!

These sandals are also nicely cushioned and feature a molded EVA footbed, plus a 1-inch platform EVA midsole underneath for lightweight support and shock absorption. Rocky sidewalks are no match for these shoes! You’ll also see that the midsole curves up a bit at the heel, creating a 1¾-inch wedge to really elevate things — literally!

Of course, one of the first things you’ll notice about the Kinetic sandal is SOREL’s signature scalloped tread design on the rubber outsole, which not only offers up a unique, edgy look, but offers major stability and traction. It’s the best of both worlds with this eye-catching design!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pH7C_0fd8AP9L00
Amazon

See it!

Get the SOREL Kinetic Sandals at Amazon!

These sandals are even available in 12 different colorways on Amazon. You can go for something more classic like black and white (plus a red TPU heel logo), or opt for one of the fun, retro-inspired choices with multicolor match-ups that scream ‘80s and ‘90s to Us . Or how about a snakeskin print on the upper?

One more reason why we love these sandals is that they’re shockingly versatile. They can most certainly go with a pair of shorts or some distressed jeans, or you can totally wear them with a cute summer dress! They’re wedges, after all, so trust Us when we tell you that it will work beautifully. We can see them with a midi bodycon style too, or maybe a cami and slip skirt. Up to you!

See it!

Get the SOREL Kinetic Sandals at Amazon!

This Serum Uses NASA Stem Cell Technology and May Reduce Fine Lines by 52%

Read article

Not your style? Shop more from SOREL here and check out other sandals available at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want to shop more product recommendations? Check out some of our other favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as
face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Refresh Your Athletic Wardrobe During Reebok's Sale-on-Sale Event

Reebok is back with a major sale on shoes and apparel that will get you new clothes and savings. Reebok's sale-on-sale event gives all shoppers an extra 40% off shoes and 50% off marked-down apparel using the code SALEONSALE at checkout. Products that were $50 or more are slashed to very low prices. It's not clear when this deal will end, so get what you can while supplies last.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandal#Eva#Fitness
Us Weekly

17 Nordstrom Fashion Picks on Our Wish List Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ready to finally turn your closet into your happy place? No more pushing hanger after hanger to the side, trying to find a single thing in your wardrobe you actually want to wear. It's time to get rid […]
APPAREL
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

11 Lightweight Joggers for Summer Lounging — Starting at Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re not big fans of jogging, but we’re superfans of joggers! These tailored lounge pants are sleek, stylish and soft — perfect for running errands, traveling or even working out. When leggings feel too constricting and sweatpants feel […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

136K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy