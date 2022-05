Four Oregonians who face criminal charges are suing over their constitutional right to have legal representation in a criminal proceeding. Though they can’t pay for a lawyer and qualify for court-appointed counsel, they’ve not been assigned a public defender, according to the nonprofit Oregon Justice Resource Center. One has waited 53 days for representation, according to the suit. They’ve been charged with a mix of felonies and misdemeanors in Multnomah, Marion, Washington counties. One is in jail, one is out on bail and the other two were released on their own recognizance.

OREGON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO