Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel says he has "immense concerns" over the price of gasoline spiking again and the county's gas tax cap taking effect in less than a month. Wendel says the day after the Chautauqua County Legislature approved capping the local tax at $3.00 per gallon on April 27th, the price spiked nine cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. However, the average price at the pump in the county has gone up to $4.54 per gallon as of Sunday, according to AAA. Wendel says Chautauqua is one of just 15 counties in New York that are capping the local tax...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO