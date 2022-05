He 2018 UEFA Champions League final saw Real Madrid claim its 13th European championship with a 3-1 win over Liverpool. Now, the English club will seek payback at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final and its second European title in four years. Liverpool is the six-time champion of Europe but has been battling fiercely on two fronts in the UCL and with a neck-and-neck fight to win the English Premier League. Real Madrid has already wrapped up a La Liga title and can ensure it has as a healthy squad for Saturday, May 28, the Champions League 2022 final date. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO