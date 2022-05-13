NM students named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. In total, 161 high school seniors are being recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields – including two from New Mexico.

The students from New Mexico are Isabel N. McCabe from Albuquerque who is homeschooled and Quinn Ennis from Cedar Crest who goes to Albuquerque Academy.

According to a U.S. Department of Education press release, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Five thousand candidates qualified for this year’s award out of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year. The candidates were determined by outstanding performance on their SAT or ACT exams or through nominations from chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YounArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

The release states the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Since its creation in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 students. The class of 2022 will be recognized this summer with an online recognition program.

