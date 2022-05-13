ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

NM students named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbbeT_0fd88J3k00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. In total, 161 high school seniors are being recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields – including two from New Mexico.

The students from New Mexico are Isabel N. McCabe from Albuquerque who is homeschooled and Quinn Ennis from Cedar Crest who goes to Albuquerque Academy.

President Biden considers cancelling some student loan debt

According to a U.S. Department of Education press release, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Five thousand candidates qualified for this year’s award out of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year. The candidates were determined by outstanding performance on their SAT or ACT exams or through nominations from chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YounArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

Biden calls to congratulate presumptive Philippine president

The release states the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Since its creation in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 students. The class of 2022 will be recognized this summer with an online recognition program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

New secretary of Homeland Security appointed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has appointed a new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. David Dye will take on the new role beginning Monday. Dye recently worked at the Santa Fe County Emergency Management Office. He’s also a Navy veteran and was the Navy’s director of training in Florida, where […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe dentist, family and patients deliver aid to Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Santa Fe dentist Dr. Kasha Ujda has put out a plea to patients and friends to help victims with supplies and cash. The generous response overwhelmed Dr. Kasha, who has family ties to Poland and Ukraine. Clothes, blankets, medical supplies, and even drone kits came pouring in. Dr. Ujda talks with KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper about the long journey from New Mexico to Chicago to Poland to Ukraine to deliver aid to hospitals, refugees and soldiers.
SANTA FE, NM
Source New Mexico

Pueblos again seek inclusion in Rio Grande decision-making

Members of six New Mexico Pueblos are calling for a seat at the table from the body that oversees how the Rio Grande’s water is split, managed and used between states. A coalition representing Cochiti, Santo Domingo, San Felipe, Santa Ana, Sandia and Isleta attended the annual Rio Grande Compact Commission meeting on May 6.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Education
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Cedar Crest, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

NMDOH issues updated public health order

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest public health order expires Monday but another is on the way. Under the order, masks are required in all healthcare facilities, nursing homes, community homes, and residential treatment centers. It also still requires businesses open to the public and schools to report COVID outbreaks. The only change from the previous […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albuquerque Academy#Presidential Scholars#Younarts#Philippine
KRQE News 13

Isotopes, Colorado Rockies donate to New Mexico wildfire victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are joining forces with the Colorado Rockies to help New Mexicans affected by wildfires in the state. The two teams have donated $20,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund. The fund was created by the governor’s office to help people struggling during COVID. Now it’s morphed into a fund to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“It’s about loving and freedom”: Albuquerque protesters call for change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were ‘Bans off our Bodies’ protests around the country speaking out against the leaked Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, including in Albuquerque. Hundreds were out at the Morningside Park Saturday morning opposing the leaked opinion. They want New Mexico to make abortion a constitutional right and are calling for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
boreal.org

US boarding school investigative report released

This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. The late 19th century image is among many in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection that are related to the boarding school. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Health alert updated for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to wildfire smoke. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. The alert is effective until 9 p.m. Monday night. For more information, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
KRQE News 13

Stamp Out Hunger returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-year hiatus, the nationwide Stamp Out Hunger food drive returned on Saturday. People across the metro left their donations next to their mailbox, then letter carriers collected the food which will go to the Roadrunner Food Bank. “What they’re doing here is they’re sorting that food into different categories and that’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disaster unemployment assistance available to NM wildfire victims

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Disaster unemployment assistance is now available for New Mexicans impacted by the fires. It’s available for anyone who cannot work because of the fires. People can apply at evacuation shelters, any Workforce Connection Center, or by calling the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center at 1-877-664-6984. Proof of employment/self-employment must be submitted no later than […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
deseret.com

St. Johns has a secret

“The versions of what happened on that ill-fated hunting trip were as numerous as those who chose to talk about it.” — A History of the St. Johns Arizona Stake. Rex Lee Jr. — the acclaimed U.S. solicitor general and founding dean of Brigham Young University’s law school — had a personal interest in a certain unsolved mystery. It involved his father’s death, and even near the end of his life, he wanted that history told.
SAINT JOHNS, AZ
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque teen honored for math skills in Atlanta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque teen Akilan Sankaran is being honored on the global scale for his extraordinary math skills. The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair celebrates the achievements and innovations of teens in STEM subjects around the world. The finalists gathered in Atlanta where the Albuquerque Academy student took top honors in the math […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storehouse New Mexico hosts car show event for food pantry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is known as one of the state’s largest food pantries. They provide food for 40,000 New Mexicans a year. They have an upcoming event to raise funds to continue the work that they do. ‘Hot Rods for Hunger Car Show‘ is happening on May 22 at the Alberton’s on 2801 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FEMA assists over 400 New Mexicans impacted by wildfires

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – FEMA is at evacuation centers around the state to help people impacted by wildfires including at Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas. Workforce Solutions is helping with emergency unemployment assistance while the Red Cross has an intake shelter for evacuees. Some people, like Meg Sandoval, evacuated a month ago when the fire […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 13 – May 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy