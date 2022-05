Curry College welcomes Matthew Mariani of Yorktown Heights NY into the Alexander Graham Bell Honor Society. The objective of the Alexander Graham Bell (AGB) Honor Society is to promote and recognize academic excellence at Curry College. The Society is named for the famous inventor, Alexander Graham Bell, who was an early chancellor at Curry College. It was founded in 1971 to recognize and promote academic excellence through a variety of activities at Curry.

