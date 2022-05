A 41-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of stealing 33-thousand dollars from her parents. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was contacted last month when the victims noticed payments totaling almost 14-thousand dollars going to an apartment management company. W-F-R-V / T-V reports their daughter, Adrianna Rose, lives in an apartment managed by that company. The parents say neither of them gave their daughter – or anyone else – permission to use their accounts. Rose faces a felony charge of theft and a conviction could mean 10 years in prison. She says she paid back 10-thousand dollars so far.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO