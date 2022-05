CLEVELAND, Ohio — Something about pitching in a visiting ballpark suits Guardians ace Shane Bieber. In five road starts this season, Bieber has a 2.45 ERA and is averaging nearly six innings, despite being limited due to his pitch count in the first two months. At home, Bieber is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA, but the trend is one that’s held up since the right-hander debuted in 2018.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO