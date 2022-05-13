ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

UK and Norway sign agreement to boost security in Europe and beyond

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWhbC_0fd87Yag00

Boris Johnson and his Norwegian counterpart have signed a new joint declaration stating the countries will work together to boost “security, sustainability and prosperity” in Europe and beyond.

The pair made the move following a meeting in London, where they were said to have “underscored their full support” for any choice by Nordic partners to enhance their security.

It comes after Finland’s leaders announced that they backed the country joining Nato.

Finland had previously opted to stay neutral and keep out of the alliance for fear of antagonising Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137w4p_0fd87Yag00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Norway’s PM Jonas Gahr Store (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Sweden is also expected to decide on joining Nato in the coming days.

Earlier, Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Store told broadcasters this was a “historic” time for his region.

According to No 10, Mr Store observed that the new declaration will mean Norway co-operates “more extensively with the UK than any other country in the world”.

At their meeting, the leaders were said to have discussed the security situation in northern Europe and stressed that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine and “hostility” towards neighbouring states was “totally unjustified”.

Downing Street said the leaders agreed on the need for Nato allies to back Ukraine politically, taking a “unified approach” that “avoids giving Putin licence to further twist the knife in the wound”.

The pair also spoke about the “pressing need” to boost the supply of sustainable energy, No 10 said, with Mr Johnson remarking that “the sky was the limit” when it came to collaboration between the two countries on the issue.

The new joint declaration on the UK-Norway relationship focuses on seven key areas: security and defence; global challenges; energy, economic and investment co-operation; climate change and environmental issues; research and innovation; culture and education; and strategic dialogue and institutional exchanges.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Norwegian#Nordic#Russian
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy