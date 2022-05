We should expect future Atlanta Braves rumors involving these three assets and a trade for Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Atlanta Braves have a growing hole at the shortstop position. Dansby Swanson is having another underwhelming season without the power surge he had last season when he hit a surprising 27 home runs and drove in 88. While there aren’t any specific Braves rumors about how they may solve this growing issue, an obvious answer could be to call up the Boston Red Sox about Xander Bogaerts.

