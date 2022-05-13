Callum Davidson faced with limited options as he ponders Saints selection

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson claims he has too many injuries and suspension risks to rest as many players as he might like against Hibernian.

Saints take on Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday before battling for cinch Premiership survival in the play-offs.

With the likes of Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon out long term, Davidson will only be able to leave out players that he cannot risk.

“We have quite a few injuries, a few niggles, a few lads near suspension,” he said.

“So this game is important but obviously in the bigger picture not quite as important as the other two coming up. We need to assess the squad, see where we are, and a pick a team to win the game.

“I probably won’t have too many options because we have quite a few injuries so the majority of them will probably play.

“It’s just the ones with little niggles or near suspensions, I have got to make sure everyone is clear of that. If the boys are fit and healthy they will play.

“It’s one of those where you keep going, you keep trying to move forward and progress.”

