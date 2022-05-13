Mekhi Speed pleads guilty to murder, remanded to adult prison system

BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — The trial is expected to get underway Monday for the man who allegedly admitted to a deadly shooting spree inside a Minnesota health clinic.
Gregory Ulrich, 68, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosives at Allina Clinic Crossroads in Buffalo a year ago.
MORE: A Year On, Community Continues To Honor Victims Of Buffalo Clinic Shooting
According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the Allina Clinic Crossroads and started shooting. Investigators say Ulrich also set off homemade bombs inside the clinic.
Investigators said Ulrich targeted the facility because he was unhappy with care he received.
RELATED:...
Comments / 8