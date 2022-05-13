ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mekhi Speed pleads guilty to murder, remanded to adult prison system

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST PAUL, Minn. — The teen whose crime started a chain of events that led to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke during the execution of a no-knock warrant has now pleaded guilty to murder. Makhi Speed is now 18 but was 17 and a juvenile when he...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 8

Related
mprnews.org

More than 350 possible witnesses named for upcoming trial in Floyd murder

As the second anniversary of George Floyd's murder approaches, prosecutors and defense attorneys are preparing for the state criminal trial next month of the three former officers charged in his death. Former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are charged in Hennepin County District Court with aiding...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Charges Dropped Against St. Cloud Man Accused of Selling Drugs to a High School Student

(KNSI) — Charges against a St. Cloud man accused of selling ecstasy pills to a high school student have been dismissed. According to the criminal complaint filed in Rice County, the incident happened in 2019 when a 17-year-old student said he thought he was buying Adderall, but investigators say they were ecstasy pills. Police accused 22-year-old Raymond Charles Jackson, Jr. of selling him the drugs on the campus of Shattuck St. Mary’s School in Faribault. The student was not arrested.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Clinic Shooting: Gregory Ulrich’s Trial Starts Monday

BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — The trial is expected to get underway Monday for the man who allegedly admitted to a deadly shooting spree inside a Minnesota health clinic. Gregory Ulrich, 68, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosives at Allina Clinic Crossroads in Buffalo a year ago. MORE: A Year On, Community Continues To Honor Victims Of Buffalo Clinic Shooting According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the Allina Clinic Crossroads and started shooting. Investigators say Ulrich also set off homemade bombs inside the clinic. Investigators said Ulrich targeted the facility because he was unhappy with care he received. RELATED:...
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Shot At Hopkins Apartment Building, Suspect In Custody

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say one person was shot at an apartment building in Hopkins Monday morning. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard, according to the Hopkins Police Department. The victim’s condition is unknown. A person was taken into custody and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police said they recovered a gun. The shooter and victim “are believed to be related,” police said. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
HOPKINS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

Hastings man charged for driving drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

A Hastings man has been charged for allegedly driving while heavily intoxicated with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle. Court records show that 35-year-old Matthew R. Quade faces two counts of second-degree drunken driving and one count of child endangerment. Quade was pulled over in Cottage Grove Wednesday and arrested. He has since posted bond and is due back in court on July 13.
HASTINGS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Baby’s death under investigation

Mankato police are investigating the death of an infant. Police responded to the 300 block of Bunting Lane at 6:11 a.m. Sunday. The girl, who was nearly four months old, was discovered not breathing by her parents, according to Mankato Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel. The baby was transported...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
Person
Mekhi
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threw Punch That Left Victim With Brain Swelling

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Maplewood man faces charges after he allegedly punched another man who is now in critical condition. Kenneth Lax, 44, is charged with first-degree assault in Ramsey County. According to the complaint, police responded on Thursday evening to the intersection of Snelling Avenue North and Charles Avenue on a reported assault. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street unconscious, with a pool of blood coming from his head. A witnesses who knew the suspect – later identified as Lax – provided police with his phone number. The witnesses said Lax approached the victim near the...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KIMT

3 female juveniles arrested for breaking into Rochester smoke shop

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three female juveniles were arrested early Monday for allegedly burglarizing Silver Lake Smoke Shop. Authorities were called at 1:28 a.m. to 1621 N. Broadway Ave. and found a rock was used to break into the business. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and a traffic...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

2 men die at the scene of shooting in north Minneapolis

Two men were killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon near the intersection of North Bryant and West Broadway avenues in north Minneapolis. According to MPD, the gunfire broke out around 3:45 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find two men who had been shot. One victim was "immediately" determined to be dead, while the second victim was treated by police and medics before ultimately succumbing to his injuries at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Guilty plea from SE Minnesota man accused of murdering his father

WABASHA, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota man is pleading guilty to killing his father. James Edward Riley, 46 of Millville, was arrested in March 2021 for the death of Edward Riley, 73. Riley's body was found by his wife in the truck of his vehicle at a rural Zumbro Falls farm. Investigators say James Riley confessed to hitting his father in the head with a hammer a couple of times and then stabbing him. Court documents state Riley then admitted to putting his father's body in the trunk of the vehicle.
MILLVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Prison#Minneapolis Police#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime
fox9.com

Lakeville police seek assistance in bicycle hit-and-run accident

(FOX 9) - The Lakeville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating the person responsible for leaving a bicyclist unconscious – the result of a hit-and-run accident. According to police on May 15 at approximately 7:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to 11000 block of 172nd Street...
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

Originally published on May 15. Updated with information from Osseo police. BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city. The officer then...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Former officers' motions for acquittal on federal convictions denied

ST PAUL, Minn. — A federal judge has denied motions by three former Minneapolis police officers to acquit them after their convictions involving the murder of George Floyd. J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao had all asked Judge Paul Magnuson to overrule their convictions for violating Floyd's civil rights by not intervening when Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, killing him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Critically Injured In Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they’re investigating another shooting on the heels of an already violent weekend. It was reported just after 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and North Dupont Avenue. (credit: CBS) Few other details were immediately available. No one is currently in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.9 KROC

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in nearby Osseo and was last seen headed toward Brooklyn Park. Moments later, the Brooklyn Park Lease Department was notified that the suspect vehicle had smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of two four-lane roadways near the border of the two cities.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Cutting Girlfriend’s Throat At Light Rail Station

Originally published May 13, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly slashing his girlfriend’s throat and leaving her to bleed out on a light rail platform. The victim told police that her life was saved by good Samaritans who applied pressure to her wound. Ray Criss, 36, is charged in Ramsey County with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Monday stabbing, court documents show. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Criss is currently in custody in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Lost 1-year-old reunited with parents in Brooklyn Park

The 1-year-old girl has been reunited with her parents. Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking the public to help identity the parents of a lost 1-year-old child. The department announced at 8:24 p.m. Sunday that the 1-year-old child was found by a concerned citizen at about 7:30 p.m. Initial attempts to locate the child's parents were unsuccessful.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy