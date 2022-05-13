Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-Up | FA Cup | Will Replace The Injured Fabinho As CDM?

Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final this weekend and face the task of replacing Fabinho in the starting XI. Who will Jurgen Klopp field against the Blues?

Liverpool play in yet another final against Chelsea this weekend. Having played the Blues twice in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup final, the two sides are no stranger to one another.

Here is how we at LFC Transfer Room belive that Liverpool will line up this weekend.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Brazilian has played every game since Caoimhin Kelleher last started in the League Cup final against Chelsea in February.

Jurgen Klopp has not looked back since, with Alisson making vital saves against Aston Villa midweek to keep Liverpool’s title hopes alive.

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold; Joel Matip; Virgil Van Dijk; Andy Robertson

IMAGO / Sport Image

Andy Robertson is set to be recalled after a well-needed rest. The Scotsman will hope to improve on his performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp made a mistake when opting for Ibrahima Konaté over Joel Matip last Saturday against Spurs.

It is a double-edged sword in Liverpool’s prime tactic of playing with a high defensive line as Konaté needs time to adapt, whereas Matip is a master at it.

Therefore, Matip will start against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are immovable due to their importance.

Midfield - Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcântara, Naby Keïta

Jordan Henderson will replace the injured Fabinho and play as Liverpool’s holding midfielder.

His experience is vital as Henderson played as CDM every week before Fabinho arrived at the club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Regardless, it is a massive blow losing the dependent Fabinho.

The fans would love to see the partnership of Naby Keïta and Thiago Alcantara blossom, as it was initially teased when Liverpool played Chelsea at the start of last season.

Attack - Sadio Mané, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mané is currently Liverpool’s goalscoring hero and will continue to start from now until the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah, however, is having a dry run of spell goalscoring wise and it looks more unlikely that he will rediscover his goalscoring touch.

IMAGO / PA Images

Hopefully, the Egyptian can put that to bed and help Liverpool win the FA Cup final.

It was a flip of coin choosing between Diogo Jota and Diaz, but Klopp is likely to start with the Portuguese after his impressive outing against Aston Villa.

This means Luis Diaz can come off the bench and provide more energy later in the game.

