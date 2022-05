Earlier today came confirmation that character actor Fred Ward, best known to some for his roles in the original Tremors and playing astronaut Gus Grissom in the 1974 film The Right Stuff, among others. Following the announcement of his death, actor Kevin Bacon, who appeared alongside him in the 1990 horror-comedy, paid tribute to the actor with a touching message. "So sad to hear about Fred Ward," Bacon tweeted. "When it came to battling underground worms I couldn't have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred."

